Jimmy Kimmel mocked US President Donald Trump during his late-night monologue after Trump made a lewd remark about rapper Nicki Minaj at a Republican campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October.

The comedian revisited the incident on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on 26 October, a day after Trump commented on Minaj's appearance at the rally. The president's words and gestures subsequently became material for Kimmel's monologue.

After playing footage of the exchange, Kimmel attempted to imitate Trump's movements, including his facial expressions and gestures. The presenter then delivered a punchline that captured the tone of the segment.

'Horny Donald is my least favorite Donald of all of them,' Kimmel said.

The joke formed part of a wider routine criticising Trump's public conduct and his decision to campaign alongside Minaj. Kimmel's remarks were presented as satire rather than a factual assessment of the president's intentions.

What Did Trump Say About Nicki Minaj?

Trump remarked while addressing supporters at a Republican campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October, where Minaj appeared alongside him ahead of the US midterm elections.

During his speech, Trump used an explicit term to praise Minaj's appearance and asked her to stand, adding: 'That's hard to miss.'

The president's comments became a prominent part of the rally footage, shifting attention towards his exchange with the rapper rather than the event's political message.

Trump said, 'I hope Nicki wasn't insulted, but we love Nicki.'

Minaj has publicly expressed support for Trump and addressed the crowd during the event. Her appearance gave the president a high-profile celebrity supporter on stage as Republicans sought support ahead of the elections.

However, it was Trump's remarks about her appearance that became the focus of Kimmel's subsequent routine.

How Did Jimmy Kimmel Mock the President?

Kimmel played footage of Trump's comments before attempting to recreate the president's gestures. After watching the clip, the comedian mimicked his movements and said he was uncomfortable with his own performance.

'Honestly, I'm grossing myself out even doing it,' Kimmel said, before delivering his 'least favourite Donald' punchline.

Kimmel also mocked Trump's choice of celebrity supporter, sarcastically describing Minaj as 'the totally stable Nicki Minaj'.

The host then introduced a hypothetical comparison involving former US president Joe Biden. He suggested that conservative media might have reacted differently if Biden had made a similar remark about Minaj.

Kimmel joked that Fox News presenter Steve Doocy would have to 'eat the Bible on camera' if Biden had made a comparable comment.

Kimmel's routine relied on exaggeration, imitation, and political humour. His comments should therefore be understood as comedic criticism rather than evidence of what Trump privately intended or how Minaj interpreted the exchange.

Could Nicki Minaj Really Join a Trump Administration?

The rally exchange also drew attention to speculation about Minaj potentially taking on a role in the Trump administration.

The possibility gained momentum on 25 October when White House Communications Director Steven Cheung posted a mock interview with Minaj on X, writing: 'Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!'

Cheung's post fuelled speculation about the possibility of Minaj becoming press secretary. However, the comment was framed as a suggestion, and no formal appointment had been announced in the reporting reviewed.

Kimmel referred to the press secretary speculation during his monologue, using it as another opportunity to poke fun at the president's public conduct.

Why Has This Brief Rally Moment Gone Viral?

The incident highlights how a brief moment at a political rally can overshadow the campaign message when a high-profile celebrity appearance is followed by an unexpected remark.

Trump's comments about Minaj provided material for Kimmel's late-night routine, while the comedian's imitation turned the exchange into a separate television story.

The episode also demonstrates how remarks made during political events can become the focus of entertainment coverage when late-night presenters use them as material for satire.

Kimmel's comments remain comedic criticism, and assumptions about Minaj's private reaction or Trump's intentions should not be treated as facts.