US President Donald Trump wiped his eye during a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Friday, 30 October, then joked that using eye drops would prompt claims that he was seriously ill. The incident came four days before the US midterm elections, amid scrutiny of his changing campaign schedule.

Trump used a wet napkin and water to address what he described as something in his eye. He then suggested that critics would interpret eye drops as evidence of a health problem. The exchange offered no medical evidence about his condition.

The moment followed the cancellation and subsequent reinstatement of planned campaign rallies in Salina, Kansas, and Iowa. The changes prompted questions about his schedule, although they do not establish that health concerns caused the cancellations.

Trump Addresses Illness Speculation During Florida Rally

Trump paused during his remarks to wipe his eye, telling supporters: 'Do you mind? I got a thing in my eye, watch this.'

After using the wet napkin, he said: 'Ah, that's so much better.' He then joked about the reaction he might receive if he had used eye drops.

'I wish I had little eye drops,' Trump said. 'If I did, they'd say I was seriously ill, that there's something wrong with me.'

The comments came as Trump campaigned for Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The Federal Election Commission identifies Tuesday, 3 November, as the next regularly scheduled federal general election date.

Reporting by Reuters published on 30 October confirmed that Trump had restored the previously cancelled Kansas and Iowa campaign rallies. A White House official said the events would take place on Sunday, following an earlier plan to use telephone rallies to reach voters.

Trump had also defended his decision to cancel the Kansas visit, saying he did not feel he needed to attend because Republican Sen. Roger Marshall was doing well. The rallies' changing status generated questions about the campaign's final-week strategy, but did not establish a medical explanation.

Reporter Clash and Election Promises Dominate Campaign

On Thursday, Trump responded angrily to a reporter who asked about the cancelled Kansas visit. He called the questioner 'sick' and a 'dope,' then criticised the reporter's appearance. The exchange intensified scrutiny of Trump's response to questions about his campaign schedule.

At Friday's Daytona Beach event, Trump also discussed his proposed $5,000 payment for every adult American citizen if Republicans win both chambers of Congress. The White House announced the proposal in September. It remains a conditional political pledge, not a guaranteed payment.

Trump also addressed foreign policy, including the conflict with Iran. His assertion that America did not start the war, and his characterisation of Iran's actions since 1979, should be understood as his statements rather than independent findings.

Several Republican candidates appeared at the rally to appeal to voters. Florida gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds criticised Democratic rival David Jolly, while Sen. Ashley Moody campaigned ahead of her contest against Democrat Angie Nixon.

Rep. Randy Fine also attacked Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar and raised the possibility of seeking her expulsion from Congress if evidence showed she was not a US citizen. That was Fine's stated position, not proof of any citizenship issue.

Trump's eye-wiping moment does not establish that he is ill. His remarks, the shifting rally schedule and the candidates' closing appeals instead illustrate the intense political scrutiny surrounding the final days of campaigning before Election Day.