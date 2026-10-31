President Donald Trump's Kansas rally was reinstated on Friday, 30 October 2026, after a self-described surgeon claimed he had been 'glitching' during recent campaign appearances.

Diana Contini made the allegation amid questions about the president's health and his decision to cancel campaign stops ahead of the 3 November US midterm elections. No verified medical evidence establishes that Trump has neurological damage or that his health prompted the scheduling changes.

The reversal followed Trump's cancellation of appearances in Salina, Kansas, and Dubuque, Iowa, on Thursday. A White House official confirmed the following day that both rallies would proceed on Sunday, 1 November. The official attributed the changes to nearly 20 telephone rallies added to Trump's campaign programme, according to Reuters.

The controversy also followed a confrontation between Trump and Reuters journalist Jacob Bogage at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on 29 October. Asked whether the cancelled Kansas visit was connected to travel fatigue, the 80-year-old president insisted he felt 'perfect' before criticising the reporter's appearance.

Donald Trump 'Glitching' Allegation Raises Questions About Evidence

Contini, described in reporting by Raw Story as a physician and professor with decades of trauma surgery experience, made her claims in a post on X. Her professional credentials and the original post have not been independently authenticated for this report.

'He was glitching through the last two rallies,' she reportedly wrote. She also alleged that Trump's 'frontotemporal damage has worsened', suggesting his cancelled travel was foreseeable.

The suggestion goes beyond what publicly available evidence can establish. There is no verified clinical assessment linking Trump's recent appearances to neurological damage, and Contini has not been reported as having examined him.

The wording also risks confusion with frontotemporal dementia, a neurological condition that can affect behaviour and language. The NHS says diagnosis involves medical assessment and may include cognitive testing and brain scans. A person's conduct during a rally or a short video clip cannot establish that diagnosis.

A White House medical memorandum dated 29 May reported normal neurological findings following Trump's annual examination. His physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, said his cognitive assessment was within normal limits. That assessment does not establish the president's health at every subsequent moment, but it provides no support for Contini's claim.

Donald Trump Says 'I Feel Perfect' in Reporter Exchange

Trump was questioned after arriving at Joint Base Andrews on Thursday. Bogage asked whether the Kansas cancellation was connected to being 'sick of travel', after another journalist had asked about the president's health.

'Oh, you're sick to ask that question. You are sick,' Trump replied, according to a transcript of the exchange published by Roll Call.

When the journalist identified himself as working for Reuters, Trump criticised the news organisation before defending his change of plans. He said Republican Senator Roger Marshall was doing well in Kansas, adding that he did not think an in-person visit was necessary.

'I don't feel I have to go to Kansas,' Trump said. He insisted, 'I feel perfect.'

Trump then attacked Bogage's appearance. 'You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell,' he told the journalist.

The exchange was documented in a transcript and recorded on video. It establishes Trump's response to the question, not whether he was experiencing any medical condition. Nor does it independently explain the initial cancellations beyond the explanations given publicly.

White House Restores Donald Trump Rallies Ahead of Midterms

The scheduling changes occurred during the final days of an election campaign in which Republicans are defending their congressional majorities. Marshall is facing Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton in a more competitive Kansas Senate race than expected.

Trump's Kansas appearance was initially set for Saturday, 31 October, while the Iowa event had been planned for Sunday in Dubuque. His team initially planned to replace the appearances with telephone campaigning across several states.

On Friday, the White House confirmed a revised programme, with Trump scheduled to attend both states on Sunday.

'Rallies are BACK ON!' an official said, adding that the president would make back-to-back appearances in Kansas and Iowa.

The official attributed the changes to nearly 20 telephone rallies added to Trump's campaign programme ahead of the 3 November elections.