Donald Trump paused his Daytona Beach rally in Florida to wipe his eye on Friday, 30 October 2026, a day after insulting a reporter who questioned a cancelled campaign appearance.

The interruption followed uncertainty over the president's weekend schedule ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Trump had cancelled appearances in Kansas and Iowa, prompting speculation about his health, before both rallies were reinstated on Friday. The 80-year-old president maintained that he felt 'perfect'.

Donald Trump Pauses Daytona Beach Speech

About an hour into his address at the Ocean Center, Trump dipped a napkin into a cup of water and wiped his eye. He had appeared to struggle to keep it open before briefly interrupting his remarks to supporters.

'Do you mind? I got a thing in my eye, watch this', Trump told the audience.

'Ah, that's so much better', he continued, before splashing the remaining water towards people behind him. 'I wish I had little eye drops', he added.

Trump then addressed speculation about his health, suggesting that eye drops would prompt further claims that he was unwell.

'If I did, they'd say I was seriously ill, that there's something wrong with me', he stated.

His remarks linked the brief interruption to questions surrounding his cancelled campaign visits. Trump attributed the discomfort to something in his eye, rather than identifying an illness or offering a medical explanation for the irritation.

A Kansas Question Draws Donald Trump's Insults

On Thursday afternoon, Trump was returning from a South Carolina rally ahead of a White House Halloween event with first lady Melania Trump when a Reuters reporter questioned whether he had cancelled the Kansas appearance because he was tired of travelling.

Trump responded by attacking the journalist personally, questioning which news organisation he represented and calling him a 'dope'.

'Oh, you're sick to ask that question. You are sick', Trump told the reporter.

He continued, 'Look at this guy. He's way out of shape. Look at how badly...', before later adding, 'You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell'.

The president then moved along the line of reporters and recounted the exchange. In his account, he repeated the questions about the cancelled visit while defending his decision to campaign remotely instead.

Trump had originally been scheduled to visit Salina, Kansas, on Saturday to support Republican Sen. Roger Marshall's re-election. He initially replaced the appearance with a tele-rally from Mar-a-Lago and also cancelled a planned visit to Dubuque, Iowa.

Defending the Kansas decision, Trump maintained that Marshall was performing well and that an in-person appearance was unnecessary. He told reporters that he would campaign in Florida the following day.

Both the Kansas and Iowa appearances were subsequently reinstated on Friday, before the weekend visits were due to take place.

Donald Trump Joins Florida Republicans Before Vote

The Daytona Beach event began nearly an hour behind schedule as Trump campaigned ahead of Tuesday's elections, which will determine control of Congress. Florida Republicans also addressed supporters about their own contests.

At least three protesters interrupted Trump's speech. One protester wore a shirt carrying a message that appeared to refer to files concerning Jeffrey Epstein.

The president shared the event with Republicans campaigning for the governorship and a seat in the US Senate. Gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds criticised Democratic opponent David Jolly, a former Republican, drawing attention to his opponent's earlier party affiliation.

'David Jolly is a Jolly come lately', Donalds told the crowd.

Republican Sen. Ashley Moody also attacked her Democratic challenger Angie Nixon, telling supporters there were 'stark differences' between the candidates.

Donalds expressed confidence about the approaching vote, telling supporters, 'In four short days, I'm going to be your next governor', as the crowd cheered.