Viral photos from an Ohio campaign stop by Republican gubernatorial hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy appear to show around 20 people gathered in a small room, despite his description of a 'massive' turnout. The images emerged as Democrat Amy Acton holds a modest lead in two recent polls ahead of the 3 November election.

Ramaswamy was touring Ohio with fellow Republicans during the final days of campaigning. His official campaign schedule listed a Perry County pizza party on 26 October, alongside stops in other parts of the state.

In a social media post, Ramaswamy described the Perry County turnout as 'massive'. However, the accompanying photographs appeared to show a relatively small indoor gathering, drawing scepticism online.

The precise attendance remains unconfirmed. Photographs alone cannot establish the total number of people who visited the event, and claims about its crowd size have not been independently verified.

Vivek Ramaswamy Rally Turnout Questioned

Ramaswamy's Threads post described the Perry County appearance as the beginning of another day campaigning across Appalachian Ohio.

The photographs accompanying his message showed people gathered inside a room, prompting questions about whether his description accurately reflected the event's attendance.

Television presenter Andy Cohen responded with a single-word question, 'Massive?', according to a published account of the exchange.

His response highlighted the contrast between Ramaswamy's description and the visible gathering. However, neither the photographs nor the online reactions establish how many people attended.

🚨 BREAKING: GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s rally today only received about 20 attendees. pic.twitter.com/ioW6w7TQZh — MajFreddy’s (@realMajFreddy1) October 30, 2026

The images may not show everyone present or account for visitors who arrived and departed at different times. No independently verified attendance figure has been established.

Other campaign appearances have attracted larger reported crowds.

At a separate event in Oxford on 15 October, organisers estimated that nearly 350 people attended, according to student newspaper The Miami Student.

That estimate came from Brick Street and the Miami University College Republicans, which helped organise the gathering.

However, attendance at the Oxford event does not establish the crowd size in Perry County or indicate broader statewide voter support.

The Perry County appearance was also one stop on a wider campaign tour. Ramaswamy's official schedule listed additional events in Meigs and Washington counties on 26 October.

Amy Acton Edges Ahead in Tight Ohio Governor Race

The turnout dispute comes amid a competitive race for Ohio governor, with recent polling showing narrow and statistically uncertain differences between the candidates.

A Suffolk University/USA TODAY Network Ohio survey, released on 28 October, placed Acton at 48 per cent and Ramaswamy at 44 per cent.

The survey questioned 500 likely voters through live telephone interviews between 21 and 26 October. Libertarian candidate Don Kissick received 3.6 per cent, while 3.2 per cent remained undecided.

Its margin of error was 4.4 percentage points, meaning Acton's four-point advantage was not statistically conclusive.

Another survey by RedBox Research, conducted between 20 and 23 October, put Acton at 48.2 per cent and Ramaswamy at 43.8 per cent.

The poll sampled 2,998 likely voters through a text-message invitation to an online survey. Its reported margin of error was 4.6 percentage points, incorporating a design effect of 6.48.

RedBox Research is the polling unit of A Fight Worth Having, a Democratic-aligned super PAC that sponsored the survey. That affiliation and the survey methodology are important considerations when comparing its findings with other polls.

Not every survey placed Acton ahead.

An Echelon Insights poll commissioned by NetChoice, a technology trade association, showed Ramaswamy leading with 47 per cent against Acton's 45 per cent.

Conducted between 16 and 23 October, the Ohio survey included 508 likely voters and carried a margin of error of 5.2 percentage points.

The differing results suggest a competitive contest rather than a clear advantage for either candidate.

Backlash Over Attack Ad Featuring Acton's Mother

The election has also been overshadowed by criticism of a Ramaswamy campaign advertisement featuring Acton's estranged mother, who challenged her daughter's account of her childhood.

The disputed claims provoked objections from politicians in both parties, although President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance defended the decision to air the advertisement.

Ramaswamy confirmed on 29 October that the advertisement was no longer airing, saying its planned run had concluded, according to the Associated Press.

Acton's campaign condemned the advertisement, arguing that it should never have aired and that Ramaswamy should have apologised.

Suffolk's survey found that 72 per cent of respondents, or 360 people, had seen or heard about the advertisement.

Among those respondents, seven reported switching their preference from Ramaswamy to Acton, while one reported moving in the opposite direction.

Those findings reflect respondents' own accounts of their voting preferences. They do not independently establish that the advertisement caused a statewide shift in support.

Ramaswamy's campaign scheduled further appearances on 31 October in Lorain, Medina and Summit counties, as both candidates continued their final push before the election on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.