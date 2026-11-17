Former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested that a Microsoft outage and a nationwide FAA ground stop may have provided cover for unknown activity after Republicans' midterm setbacks, writing: 'Chaos keeps everyone distracted.'

In a post on X on Tuesday, 17 November, Greene questioned the timing of the incidents and what might have happened while Americans were focused on the disruptions.

Her remarks appeared to link the technical problems to the Republicans' electoral performance, but she offered no evidence that the events were connected or deliberately timed.

Some people are saying.

Microsoft outage is a good time to delete info.

FAA ground stop is a good time to move planes or people or something.

Bank outages are a good time to move money.

Chaos keeps everyone distracted.

And this all started after they lost the midterms. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 17, 2026

What Greene Said About the Disruptions

Greene referred to the Microsoft outage as a 'good time to delete info'. She then turned to the FAA ground stop, suggesting it was a convenient time to 'move planes or people or something'.

She did not identify what information she believed might have been deleted, or name any people or planes that might have been moved. Nor did she provide evidence that either incident had been used to conceal activity.

Greene also drew attention to the timing, saying the uncertainty and technical glitches began 'after they [Republicans] lost the midterms'. Her post did not explain which specific incidents she was referring to in connection with the Microsoft outage.

What Happened During the Nearly Five-Hour FAA Ground Stop?

Greene's comments followed a major aviation disruption that left travellers facing delays across the United States.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday, 13 November, after communications problems affected air traffic control facilities in several US cities.

The disruption lasted approximately four hours and 45 minutes. The FAA later reported that airlines cancelled approximately 12,462 flights that day, while clarifying that not all of the cancellations were directly caused by the ground stop.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said instability in the FAA's legacy telecommunications network followed excessive data traffic affecting communications and radar systems.

Officials were investigating whether the problem resulted from contractor error or faulty equipment during router replacement work. The FAA and contractor L3Harris continued to investigate the cause.

Officials said the disruption did not appear to be the result of a cyberattack, although they were continuing to investigate that possibility. Duffy later called for additional government funding to speed up modernisation of the country's air traffic control infrastructure.

Congress had approved $12.5 billion (£9.5 billion) for air traffic control modernisation through the One Big Beautiful Bill in 2025. The administration described the funding as an initial investment and said more resources would be needed to complete the upgrades.

Why Trump's Funding Request Is Facing Criticism

Trump defended the FAA after the disruption, blaming former President Joe Biden's administration for the state of the system.

In a Truth Social post, the president said the previous administration had made an already struggling system worse through poorly managed spending.

'Everything they touched turned bad,' Trump wrote, while urging Congress to approve additional funding for the aviation infrastructure overhaul.

The administration's proposed $50 billion (£37.9 billion) funding package has attracted criticism. The figure was higher than the $30.1 billion formally requested by Duffy and White House budget officials in a letter to Congress on Thursday, 12 November.

The revised figure was announced on Friday and covered a broader infrastructure modernisation effort.

Economist Peter Schiff criticised the proposed spending, warning that additional borrowing without corresponding spending cuts or tax increases could add to inflationary pressures in the United States.