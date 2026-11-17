The Trump administration is scrapping a rule that would have required Head Start programmes to raise teachers' pay towards that of public preschool teachers, a move advocates warn could leave classrooms short of staff.

The repeal takes effect on 15 January 2027, the same month Democrats take control of Congress.

Pay Requirements Scrapped

The administration announced on Friday that it was finalising the repeal of the 2024 Biden-era rule, the Associated Press reported. It was published in the Federal Register on Monday.

The rule required large Head Start programmes to gradually raise teacher pay until it matched what public preschool teachers earn locally. It would have raised the average teacher's salary by about $10,000 (£7,500) over five years and expanded health insurance and paid leave.

The repeal does not order programmes to cut existing pay or benefits; it removes the federal requirement to introduce the increases.

By 2031, the wage and benefit requirements would have cost about $2.1 billion (£1.6 billion) a year. Head Start serves more than 700,000 of the country's poorest preschoolers each year.

'More for Less'

The administration argues the savings will let programmes serve more children with the same federal funding. HHS estimates that, without extra funding, keeping the pay requirements would have forced programmes to eliminate about 106,000 funded places. The rule itself says that figure does not predict how many children will be served after the repeal.

Alex Adams, the HHS assistant secretary overseeing Head Start, said the department was 'working hard to ensure that the promise of Head Start reaches as many children as possible'.

Teachers' pay is already low. Head Start teachers with bachelor's degrees averaged less than $50,000 (£37,600) a year in 2026 programme data, and those with master's degrees less than $60,000 (£45,100). Public school teachers average about $75,000 (£56,400), according to the National Education Association.

More than 20 per cent of Head Start teachers left in 2022.

The National Association for the Education of Young Children said the administration 'asks Head Start educators to keep doing more for less'. 'A funded slot without a qualified teacher serves no one,' it added.

Democrats Vow a Fight

Advocates warn the change could hurt enrolment, as some programmes already cannot recruit enough staff and have closed classrooms or centres, the AP reported.

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington condemned the move. 'You can't help more kids with fewer teachers,' she said, vowing to 'stop this policy dead in its tracks every way I can'. Murray also said the administration had fired up to half the staff in the federal offices that run Head Start and child care and closed half of their 10 regional offices, MeidasTouch reported. Teacher turnover was still 17 per cent in 2025, according to HHS data cited by the outlet.

Congressional Democrats urged the administration in June to keep the pay requirement. They take control of Congress in the new year, and early education advocates want lawmakers to fund the raises directly.

The repeal is part of a wider overhaul. A White House budget draft last year proposed scrapping Head Start entirely, and Adams has proposed removing many of its regulations, including federal student-to-teacher ratios, the AP reported. Education Week reported that the rollback was finalised this month.