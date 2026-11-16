Retired teacher Lee Hampel has spent 13 years investigating the Beast of Bray Road near Elkhorn, Wisconsin.

He suspects a link to UFOs and points to what he describes as a 'black mist' captured on camera on his farm.

Accounts of a hairy, wolf-like figure on roads around Elkhorn date back to the 1980s. Hampel owns a 35-acre (14-hectare) farm along Bray Road, near where the creature has been reported.

A former maths and computer science teacher, he installed motion-activated cameras across the property and built an archive of their recordings.

The Beast of Bray Road and Hampel's UFO Theory

Hampel left roadkill, including deer and raccoons, on the farm to lure the creature out. His account of the attempt featured in a NewsNation report.

He describes finding carcasses that appeared to have been 'surgically' gutted. They lay in tidy piles, he says, and he saw no human footprints nearby. By his account, heavy carcasses appeared to vanish from the property without setting off the cameras' motion sensors.

Hampel recalls repeated electronic malfunctions around the time the meat disappeared. His cameras, he maintains, registered flashing orbs, bright white lights and a dense 'black mist'. He has also described objects vanishing from view in the night sky.

The camera recordings and equipment faults are among the reasons Hampel suspects a connection between the creature and UFO activity. The cause of the malfunctions and the origin of the lights remain unverified.

Sizing up the Beast of Bray Road

NewsNation described an archive of thousands of files, including images from the motion-activated cameras. Hampel puts his trail-camera collection at more than 100,000 photographs across about 200 SD cards.

A separate image, taken on an iPhone, is described as showing a dark figure near a cornfield. According to Hampel, a Chicago-based cameraman used an app to estimate the figure at about 7ft (2.1 metres) tall, with shoulders around 3.5ft (1.1 metres) wide.

If accurate, the estimates would put the figure well above the size of a typical wolf or coyote. Whether the photograph captures the figure described in earlier accounts from around Elkhorn remains unresolved.

Tracks Attributed to the Beast of Bray Road

Hampel claims to have encountered the creature three times and produced plaster casts of what he believes were its tracks. He describes a print with five toes and seven pads, a pattern he considers distinct from the tracks of known local wildlife.

'Elkhorn doesn't like to talk about it, so we don't really know how often it is seen,' Hampel told the Chicago Tribune. 'But science, of course, is full of unknown things.'

Hampel recalled a conversation about tracks with one long-time resident. 'I have a neighbour who has lived here 50 years, never seen it.'

He continued, 'But he's seeing all these odd tracks and tells me he doesn't know what's making them. Well, I know.' Hampel added, 'It's the Beast of Bray Road!'

Hampel suggested a definitive answer could still be decades away. 'Maybe in 75 years, we'll know for sure.'

When a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources representative visited Hampel to examine a track measuring roughly 3 by 3.5 inches (7.6 by 8.9cm), the official suggested it came from an unusual coyote, according to Hampel.