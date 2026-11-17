Donald Trump began 'picking on' Susie Wiles after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, according to journalist and author Maggie Haberman, who said the president sees illness as weakness.

Haberman said the claim was based on private accounts from unnamed people inside the administration. Trump replaced Wiles as chief of staff with Stephen Miller after this month's midterm losses.

'He Sees It as Weakness'

Haberman made the remarks on the Raging Moderates podcast on Monday.

'She wasn't physically as present; she tried working through it,' Haberman told co-host Jessica Tarlov, Raw Story reported. 'People knew that she wasn't there, and Trump does not like... illness.' Haberman said Trump 'sees it as weakness' and began 'picking on' Wiles after her diagnosis.

Haberman said people privately linked a rise in visible White House chaos to the period around Wiles' diagnosis. 'Everybody has an hourglass timer with Trump on their own timeframe of how long they're going to last,' she said. 'The reality is Trump just wants to do what he wants to do.'

Haberman said the dysfunction pre-dated Wiles' diagnosis. The White House did not directly address her account in the reports reviewed.

Haberman, a longtime New York Times reporter and author of Confidence Man, has extensively covered Trump's inner circle.

A Public Show of Support

Wiles, who became the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff, was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in March. At the time, she was 68 and said she would keep working through treatment.

At the time, Trump praised her publicly. He wrote on Truth Social that Wiles was 'one of the strongest people I know', that her prognosis was 'excellent' and that she would be at the White House virtually full time during treatment, Yahoo News reported.

Within about 20 minutes of his post, Wiles appeared beside him at a Kennedy Center board meeting.

Haberman said Wiles had been fighting cancer since February, though the diagnosis was announced in March. Wiles has since said publicly that she is cancer-free.

Pushed Aside

Trump announced on 6 November that Wiles would leave the post and move to his political operation, with Miller, then deputy chief of staff, taking over from 9 November. Before the midterms, Trump repeatedly complained that 'Stephen is the only one who gets stuff done', a person close to the White House told The Atlantic.

Haberman pointed to several factors behind the deterioration in their relationship, RadarOnline reported. They included Wiles' reduced physical presence during treatment, internal dysfunction, a lobbying controversy involving her daughter and the Republicans' midterm defeat.

Trump thanked Wiles at the time, writing that she had 'done an outstanding job' and calling her service 'great'.

Wiles was widely seen as a steadying influence on the president.

Haberman's claims rest on her characterisation of what others told her and have not been independently verified. AlterNet also reported on her remarks.

Miller, a longtime adviser and the architect of the administration's mass deportation drive, now leads a White House facing a Democratic-controlled House and Senate from January 2027. Wiles has not publicly commented on Haberman's claims. In the days before the vote, Trump felt stuck as the Iran war dragged on and inflation refused to ease, The Atlantic reported.