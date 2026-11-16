Florida stepmother Alexis Von Yates was sentenced to two years in prison in September 2025 for sexually abusing her stepson, then 15, in Ocala.

The boy told police she had remarked that she wished he were 18, according to court filings. The boy was staying with his father for the summer when the abuse took place at the family home in July 2024.

His father came home from a night shift to find his son running into the bathroom and Von Yates under a blanket on the sofa.

An affidavit describes what the boy heard after his father came home. Von Yates apologised to her husband and remarked that her stepson looked like a younger version of him, the boy recalled. His father drove him to his grandparents' home that night.

What the Boy Told Police About the Florida Stepmother

According to the Marion County arrest warrant, the incident occurred on the night of 26 July 2024. Von Yates had put her two younger children to bed. She and her stepson then played video games and watched films while his father was at work.

At around 1am, Von Yates put on a horror film, called it boring and expressed sexual frustration, the boy told police. He recalled her telling him, 'I wish you were 18, because you're not old enough,' before the abuse.

Von Yates had brought up her sexual frustration repeatedly in the previous week, the boy told officials.

The court records also describe contact the following day. Von Yates allegedly told the boy she regretted that her husband had discovered the abuse.

Florida Stepmother Lost Her Nursing Licence After Arrest

Von Yates was arrested on 6 November 2024 after an anonymous tip from a family member. Her Florida nursing licence was suspended in April 2025 and revoked in December that year.

The Florida Department of Health explained its position in a statement. 'Nurses are placed in a position of trust; therefore, it is imperative that they demonstrate good judgment and good moral character.'

The department cited Von Yates's conduct as evidence that she fell short of the standards for registered nurses. A remand report filed six days after sentencing recorded Von Yates's marital status as separated.

The Plea Deal That Reduced the Florida Stepmother's Charge

Von Yates initially faced a charge of sexual battery by a person in familial authority. The plea agreement reduced the charge to lewd and lascivious battery on a child.

Judge Timothy McCourt imposed the sentence in Florida's Fifth Judicial Circuit Court, according to VT's account of the hearing.

Prosecutor Shanae Pickens addressed the family's position after Von Yates accepted the deal. 'The family's desire for Von Yates to do additional time is outweighed by their overall concern for the victim's mental and emotional health,' she told the judge.

The agreement calls for two years of community control, a form of supervision after prison, followed by 10 years of sex offender probation. The terms also include a sex offender registration requirement. The court required Von Yates to complete 200 hours of community service and pay fines and court costs.