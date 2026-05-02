Dr Phil McGraw joined Donald Trump on stage during an event at a retirement community in Florida. While there, he talked about the president's efforts and mentioned his cognitive exam. His remarks were taken out of context by internet sleuths who accused him of humiliating and mocking the US president.

Dr Phil, a vocal supporter of Trump, has been friends with the president for many years. He joined the president at The Villages, a large retirement community in Florida, to talk about policies, such as ending taxes on Social Security benefits.

Dr Phil Did Not Mock or Humiliate Trump

A snippet of Dr Phil's speech was uploaded on X by user @FurkanGozukara. The user alleged that Dr Phil 'completely humiliated' the POTUS by 'mocking' him over the cognitive exams that Trump always bragged about.

Dr. Phil completely humiliates President Trump regarding his cognitive test.



He brilliantly mocks the exact dementia exam the President constantly brags about passing.



The administration has turned the government into a total laughingstock.



Even his guests openly mock him. pic.twitter.com/Vcf7AkCD40 — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) May 1, 2026

'The administration has turned the government into a total laughing stock. Even his guests openly mock him,' the user wrote.

While it is true that Dr Phil talked about the cognitive tests that Trump took, he didn't do it to humiliate or mock the president. In fact, he praised the POTUS for taking the test and passing it. Some X users nonetheless criticised Dr Phil based on the misleading caption.

@DrPhil You are a bootlicking beeatch! The only celebrities backing this corruption are Pedophiles or affliated. I didn't know you sexualized children too. Of course you're Pedo or atleast pay for sex. 🤣 I can't imagine a woman being attracted to 2 u sexually. #EpsteinClass 🔥 — Guru Rudy (@rudylaner) May 2, 2026

'@DrPhil You are a bootlicking beeatch! The only celebrities backing this corruption are Pedophiles or affiliated. I didn't know you sexualised children too. Of course, you're Pedo or at least pay for s**. I can't imagine a woman being attracted to 2 u sexually,' one person wrote.

The strange case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Trump — Parados en la Niebla (@rafahenche) May 2, 2026

'The strange case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Trump,' another person wrote.

'Out of Breath' Dr Phil Sparks Health Concerns

Other X users couldn't help but wonder if Dr Phil was healthy because of the way he was breathing throughout his speech. Some pointed out that he was out of breath, and others urged him to get checked first instead of talking about Trump's cognitive exams.

Why is he breathing like that? — Bella’s Mom 🇨🇦 (@Butterfly_Yoga) May 2, 2026

'Why is he breathing like that?' one person wrote.

catch your breath you dumb shithead — Free Advice (@vokulhillai) May 2, 2026

'Catch your breath you d*** sh**head,' another person wrote.

Trump Calls Dr Phil an 'Amazing Guy'

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Dr Phil and Trump have been friends for years. In 2024, the president appeared on Dr Phil's show just before the elections. So, it was no surprise to see Dr Phil at The Villages last Friday. Trump also showed how close he really was with the talk show host by the way that he introduced him to the crowd.

Trump claimed that he's hotter than Dr Phil and said that he did him a favour by appearing on his show two years ago. Beyond the jokes and the teasing, the POTUS also called Dr Phil an amazing guy and a legend.

'We've all grown up watching him. I've watched him for so many years. I did his show before the election, I thought I was sorta doing him a favor by doing him this show. I said, 'I'm hotter than he is. Why the hell should I do his show?' But I did it, and I have never had such a response as I had on that show,' Trump said.

During the same event, Trump made headlines after he became frustrated with the microphone quality. At one point, the president said that he had been shouting at the microphone because it didn't sound good.

The Villages event was part of a broader tour by the Trump administration promoting its proposal to end taxes on Social Security benefits. Dr Phil has not publicly responded to the claims made on X.