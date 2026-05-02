Tensions in the Middle East have reached a new maritime threshold following candid remarks regarding naval operations. Addressing supporters during a weekend rally in Florida, Donald Trump openly likened the actions of the US Navy to piracy when discussing the seizure of Iranian commercial vessels.

The characterisation comes amid an escalating blockade strategy targeting Iranian maritime infrastructure, drawing a sharp response from Tehran and raising fresh questions about the legal framework surrounding the operations.

How 'Profitable' Cargo Seizures Dominated the Florida Rally

Read more Why Does Trump Remain Silent Amid Reported Attack on 3 Commercial Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz After Ceasefire Extension? Why Does Trump Remain Silent Amid Reported Attack on 3 Commercial Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz After Ceasefire Extension?

The controversy stems from a recent public appearance where Trump detailed the tactical approach used to intercept maritime traffic. Rather than relying on traditional diplomatic language, he offered a direct assessment of the military's mission.

Speaking to a crowd, he explained the mechanics of boarding massive vessels navigating contested waterways. 'We ... land on top of it and we took over the ship,' he recounted.

Detailing the financial dimension, he continued by outlining the proceeds of these maritime interceptions. 'We took over the cargo, took over the oil. It's a very profitable business,' he stated.

The audience cheered as he expanded on the unconventional nature of these tactical operations, declaring, 'We're like pirates. We're sort of like pirates. But we're not playing games.'

Why Tehran Is Condemning the Seizures as 'Armed Robbery'

The remarks drew swift condemnation from the Iranian government. The response came quickly on Tuesday following the confirmed interception of two commercial tankers suspected of transporting Iranian crude oil.

Officials in Tehran rejected the legal framework used to justify these naval operations. Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, stated that the American administration's public posture effectively endorsed piracy.

He described the ongoing campaign as 'the outright legalisation of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas.' Baghaei also took his grievances to X to amplify the response.

He asserted that the global community was witnessing 'the return of the pirates,' alleging that American officials were cloaking unlawful seizures under the guise of legal justifications. Tehran views these actions as fundamentally illegal.

How Duelling Blockades Are Strangling the Strait of Hormuz

This exchange unfolds against the backdrop of a severe standoff in a critical shipping lane. Since the onset of recent conflicts, Iran has blocked almost all commercial vessels from navigating the Strait of Hormuz, permitting only its own national fleet to pass.

In response, the administration instituted a strict blockade targeting Iranian port facilities. According to NDTV, citing operational data released as of Friday, the US Central Command has actively redirected at least 45 vessels to ensure compliance.

The President of the United States has openly described the unlawful seizure of Iranian vessels as “piracy,” brazenly boasting that “we act like pirates.”

This was no verbal slip. It was a direct and damning admission of the criminal nature of their actions against international… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) May 2, 2026

Why US Military Leadership Is Committing to an Indefinite Campaign

Senior defence officials have shown no indication of scaling back their maritime containment strategy. Addressing reporters in April, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth clarified the intended duration of the naval operations.

He confirmed the embargo will persist 'as long as it takes.' Top US military officer General Dan Caine further expanded on the enforcement measures, stating the campaign 'applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports.'

The prospect of an immediate diplomatic resolution appears highly unlikely. Authorities in Tehran have formally vowed to maintain their chokehold on the crucial strait for as long as Washington continues to blockade its ports actively.