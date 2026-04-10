Fresh concerns over the health of Donald Trump have erupted after a wave of former aides, political allies, and medical commentators publicly questioned his mental fitness, with some warning the situation may be deteriorating rapidly. What was once whispered behind closed doors is now being aired in public, fuelling a fierce debate about whether the president is still capable of leading at the highest level.

Several individuals who once worked closely with Trump have now broken ranks, describing what they see as a noticeable shift in his behaviour. Among the most prominent is Stephanie Grisham, who stated bluntly that Trump is 'clearly not well.'

Former Aides Speak Out About His Behaviour

Grisham, who served during his administration, suggested that recent public remarks were not simply part of his usual political style. Instead, she framed them as something more serious, urging lawmakers to take notice. Her concerns were echoed by Anthony Scaramucci, who went further by calling for immediate political action.

What makes these claims striking is the background of those making them. Many were once loyal to Trump, which adds weight to their warnings. Their shared message is that the behaviour they are seeing now is different from the past and increasingly difficult to ignore.

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Doctors Point to Possible Cognitive Decline

Medical professionals have also entered the conversation, adding a clinical dimension to the growing concerns. Dr Vin Gupta has been particularly vocal, stating that Trump is showing signs commonly associated with cognitive decline.

According to Gupta, these include erratic behaviour, difficulty finishing sentences, confusion, and problems with word recall. While he acknowledged he does not have access to Trump's private medical records, he argued that the pattern seen in public appearances raises legitimate questions.

He also pointed to a 'trend line' in Trump's conduct, suggesting that the issue may be worsening over time rather than remaining static. The doctor referenced Trump's repeated mentions of passing cognitive tests, arguing that frequent testing could indicate ongoing monitoring rather than reassurance.

Adding to the concern is Trump's family history. His father, Fred Trump Sr., was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease later in life, a detail that has been cited by commentators assessing potential risks.

Calls for Action Grow

The controversy has quickly moved beyond speculation, with political figures beginning to respond. Some lawmakers have raised the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment, which allows for the removal of a president deemed unfit to serve.

Reports suggest that dozens of politicians have either supported or discussed such measures, linking their concerns not only to policy decisions but also to Trump's recent rhetoric. Critics argue that statements made during high pressure moments reflect deeper issues rather than isolated incidents.

At the same time, Trump's allies have pushed back strongly. Official responses have largely dismissed the claims, often focusing on attacking the credibility of those speaking out rather than addressing the substance of the concerns.

Public Moments That Sparked Alarm

Much of the current debate has been driven by Trump's recent public appearances and statements. Critics point to moments where he appeared to struggle with questions, repeat talking points, or deliver unusually aggressive remarks.

One particular flashpoint was a controversial social media post during Easter Sunday, which drew widespread attention for its tone and content. For some observers, it reinforced concerns about judgement and stability.

Despite the growing noise, Trump continues to insist he is in good health. He has repeatedly highlighted his performance on cognitive assessments such as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment as proof of his mental sharpness.

Still, the question at the centre of the debate remains unresolved. While no official diagnosis has been made public, the convergence of voices from former insiders and medical experts has intensified scrutiny. Whether these concerns will lead to concrete action or fade as political rhetoric remains to be seen, but for now, the issue of Trump's health is firmly in the spotlight.