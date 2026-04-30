A bombshell lawsuit filed in New York has thrown one of Wall Street's most powerful banks into crisis, accusing a senior JPMorgan Chase executive of sexual assault, drugging, racial abuse and the systematic weaponisation of corporate authority against a junior employee. What began as a private workplace grievance has now erupted into a public reckoning over power, consent and culture inside one of the world's largest financial institutions.

The complaint was filed on 30 April 2026 in the New York County Supreme Court, naming Lorna Hajdini, an executive director in the bank's Leveraged Finance division, as the primary defendant. The plaintiff, identified in court filings as John Doe, is an Asian male banker who joined the firm in March 2024 and claims the alleged misconduct began shortly after Hajdini became his supervisor. JPMorgan Chase has denied all allegations, and the claims remain unproven and untested before a judge.

The Allegations: A Campaign of Coercion and Abuse

Among the earliest incidents cited in the filing, Doe alleged Hajdini made an unsolicited sexual advance at his desk in May 2024. The complaint describes a sustained escalation over the months that followed.

The lawsuit alleges Hajdini warned Doe of professional consequences, saying that if he wanted a promotion to executive director, he would have to start 'pleasing' her. The complaint also alleges she used derogatory racial language toward him, with the filing quoting her as saying: 'You're gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy.'

Among the most serious allegations, Doe claims that Hajdini drugged him with Rohypnol and an erection‑enhancing substance before a sexual encounter, and that she forcibly engaged in sexual acts despite his protests. The filing additionally claims Hajdini accessed the employee's personal banking information without authorisation, allegedly to monitor his movements. These claims have not been independently verified.

Doe's attorney, Daniel J. Kaiser, stated that his client has been 'devastated personally and professionally' by the ordeal. The plaintiff has been diagnosed with Post‑Traumatic Stress Disorder and has struggled to find new employment due to alleged reputational damage caused by JPMorgan Chase's 'aggressively negative' references.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: JP Morgan executive is being accused of turning an married Indian man that she hired into her personal sex slave that she drugged, forced to have intercorse with her while making him take viagra as she threatened to take his job from him if he didn’t comply.… pic.twitter.com/S1zThgKm0i — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 30, 2026

JPMorgan's Response and the Retaliation Claims

Doe submitted a formal written complaint to JPMorgan in May 2025, detailing what he described as race‑ and gender‑based harassment and severe sexual abuse. What followed, the complaint alleges, compounded the original harm.

The lawsuit alleges that shortly after raising his concerns, Doe was placed on involuntary leave and locked out of company systems within days. The complaint further alleges he received threatening anonymous calls after filing his grievance, including one voicemail purportedly from someone claiming to be a JPMorgan manager, and another threatening to contact immigration authorities about him and his family.

JPMorgan Chase has issued a firm denial. A spokesperson said: 'Following an investigation, we do not believe there is any merit to these claims. While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.' Hajdini remains employed at the bank and has faced no reported professional consequences, while the plaintiff has since left the firm.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for lost earnings, emotional distress and reputational damage, as well as punitive damages. It also calls for reforms to JPMorgan Chase's internal reporting and workplace safety procedures.

Social Media Scrutiny and a Viral Post That Deepened the Storm

As the legal filing spread across financial and mainstream media, the public's attention turned to Hajdini's online presence.

Hajdini began trending on social media after her profile was viewed widely. Some users claimed her Instagram account was made private after the lawsuit was filed, though there has been no confirmation of this. People also began commenting on her old LinkedIn posts following the legal filing.

The controversy intensified further on 30 April 2026 when a post on X, attributed to an individual named Peter Girnus, went viral. In the lengthy post, the individual claimed responsibility for Hajdini's promotion, writing: 'I promoted Lorna Hajdini to Executive Director at JPMorgan because she understood something most bankers never learn. Ownership. Not deal ownership. People ownership. The kind of leadership where you don't just manage a pipeline. You manage the person building it. Their trajectory. Their compensation. Their future at the firm.'

One of the most widely shared lines from the post directly echoed language cited in the lawsuit: 'I own you.' I've said it to thirty‑one analysts over twenty‑two years.' The author framed such language as reflecting internal culture rather than misconduct, describing it as 'direct management accountability' and 'alignment of incentives.' The post has not been independently verified as originating from a current or former JPMorgan employee.

Alongside the lawsuit, unverified posts circulating on Reddit have drawn further attention to personal accounts from individuals claiming to have worked at the bank, with some describing long working hours, high‑pressure conditions and alleged incidents involving unwanted physical advances by senior colleagues. The timing of these posts has amplified an already volatile public conversation, though they remain unconnected to the Hajdini complaint.

I promoted Lorna Hajdini to Executive Director at JPMorgan because she understood something most bankers never learn.



Ownership.



Not deal ownership. People ownership. The kind of leadership where you don't just manage a pipeline. You manage the person building it. Their… — Peter Girnus 🦅 (@gothburz) April 30, 2026

What Comes Next: A Case That Could Define a Culture

Hajdini remains employed at the bank, with JPMorgan's stance suggesting no immediate internal action is being taken against her. However, the lawsuit presents a far greater risk: with the case now in the legal system, it could progress to discovery, where internal communications, witness testimonies and additional evidence may come to light.

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Two witnesses reportedly support parts of Doe's account, according to the complaint. The case raises broader questions about workplace oversight and accountability for senior leadership, while Doe maintains anonymity citing ongoing threats to his safety and that of his family.

Hajdini has not issued any public statement in response to the lawsuit, and her continued employment at the bank has itself become a flashpoint in an increasingly national conversation about power, accountability and silence in corporate America.