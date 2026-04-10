Donald Trump's recent online outbursts have prompted fresh concern from a US physician, who said the president is showing behaviours he believes are consistent with dementia. The warning followed a string of public moments and social media posts that Dr Vin Gupta said point to a pattern of cognitive decline in the 79 year old.

The latest flashpoint was a crude and threatening Easter Sunday post about Iran on Truth Social. Trump wrote that 'Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,' before demanding that officials 'open the f***in' Strait' and signing off with 'Praise be to Allah, Donald J Trump.' The post came after several days in which Trump had not been seen in public, fuelling online speculation about his health.

🚨TRUMP: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP" pic.twitter.com/s2RQ2asxZ0 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 5, 2026

On Sunday, Gupta, a practising public health physician and senior medical analyst, said on X that he was increasingly concerned by what he described as five recurring signs in Trump's public behaviour.

In a short thread, he listed them as: 'Erratic. Can't finish sentences. Often confused. Illogical train of thought. Word finding difficulties.' He added that the signs appeared to be 'developing and worsening gradually over time.'

Erratic.

Can’t finish sentences.

Often confused.

Illogical train of thought.

Word finding difficulties.



Developing and worsening gradually over time.



The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia. — Dr. Vin Gupta (@VinGuptaMD) April 5, 2026

'The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia,' Gupta wrote. He did not say he had examined Trump personally, and his assessment was based on public appearances and online posts rather than medical records or a formal diagnosis. Trump's doctors have not confirmed any such condition, so Gupta's comments remain outside opinion rather than established medical fact.

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Gupta has raised similar concerns for months. In January, he said Trump showed a 'trend line' of cognitive decline that 'seems to be getting worse.' Speaking to MeidasTouch earlier this year, he said he hoped that, beyond the headlines, the president was receiving appropriate care.

Those remarks followed Trump's trip to Davos for the World Economic Forum. During the visit, he repeatedly confused Greenland with Iceland, and footage appeared to show him struggling to walk in a straight line after stepping off Marine One. Images of bruising on his hand also circulated online, although the White House did not link them to any medical issue.

In the MeidasTouch interview, Gupta also pointed to Trump's family history. Fred Trump Sr was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in his 80s, and Gupta said he saw 'symmetry' between that case and what he believes are early signs in the president. Asked directly whether Trump could be showing signs of early Alzheimer's, Gupta stopped short of a diagnosis but said many of the symptoms he had highlighted were 'consistent with those diagnoses.'

He also raised frontotemporal dementia, a condition often associated with behavioural changes, including impulsivity and emotional volatility.

Gupta acknowledged that critics could argue such traits have long been part of Trump's public persona. Even so, he said the behaviour now appears more pronounced.

White House Pushes Back As Donald Trump Disappears From View

The White House has pushed back aggressively against speculation about Trump's health, especially after his brief disappearance from public view last week. As rumours spread online that he had been taken to Walter Reed Medical Center, the administration's rapid response team used X to reject the claims and mock those raising questions.

Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press.



(They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press)



Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working. https://t.co/Tu9KvLnYDR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 4, 2026

'Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press. (They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press) Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working,' the account wrote. When one user repeated the Walter Reed claim, it replied, 'No, you're just a weapons grade moron.'

Gupta has repeatedly stressed that his view is based on public footage, verbal slips and changes in behaviour over time, not on a direct examination. Still, the symptoms he has highlighted, including confusion, erratic speech and difficulty finding words, are familiar to families who have watched dementia unfold in private. Unless Trump's physicians provide more detailed findings, questions over his cognitive health are likely to persist.