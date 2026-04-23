Read more Trump's Swollen, Discoloured Hand Sparks Fresh Health Fears Amid Viral Walter Reed Hospital Rumours Trump's Swollen, Discoloured Hand Sparks Fresh Health Fears Amid Viral Walter Reed Hospital Rumours

President Donald Trump appears to have missed or delayed his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, triggering fresh speculation over his cognitive health. The White House has issued no statement regarding the routine check-up as of 23 April 2026, a departure from the practice in previous years when examinations were promptly announced and results shared.

The development has prompted questions about the 79-year-old president's ongoing fitness for office, with some commentators linking the silence to concerns about cognitive function that have persisted throughout his second term. The topic of Trump's missed Walter Reed physical has become a focal point in online searches.

Last Known Medical Assessments Painted Positive Picture

Trump's last reported full annual physical as reported in a WBAL TV article took place in April 2025 at the Bethesda facility. His physician, Navy Capt Sean Barbabella, declared him in exceptional health and fully fit to execute the duties of commander in chief. The report included a cognitive assessment during which the president achieved a perfect score.

The summary also noted that Trump had maintained an active lifestyle that continued to contribute significantly to his well-being. In October 2025, he underwent a follow-up evaluation at the same location, initially described by the White House as a routine yearly check-up but later referred to by Trump as a semiannual physical.

The visit as mentioned in The Hill article included an MRI and cognitive testing. Trump told reporters the results were perfect and that doctors had called them some of the best they had seen for a man of his age. The physician's memo further indicated that comprehensive laboratory studies were exceptional, with the president's cardiac age approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.

Absence of 2026 Update Fuels Online Rumours

The absence of a similar update this year has not gone unnoticed. Between 2 and 4 April, the president made no public appearances, leading to widespread online speculation about a possible visit to Walter Reed. Users cited apparent security measures around the facility, including road closures and flight restrictions, as potential evidence of a hospitalisation.

The White House denied the rumours, directing media to an official statement that described the claims as unfounded. An Instagram reel from a verified account summed up the growing unease, stating 'Donald Trump appears to have missed—or is delaying—his 2026 annual physical, and it's raising serious questions.

His last reported exam was in April 2025. He later claimed he was doing "semiannual" physicals, including one in October 2025. But now, in April 2026, there's been no announcement, no schedule, and no results—something that would normally be routine and public.'

Calls for Transparency Grow Amid Health Concerns

The speculation has been fuelled by observations of the president's recent public appearances, with some right-wing outlets also questioning his condition. A September 2025 YouGov survey found nearly two-thirds of Americans believe the president's age and health are affecting his ability to govern, while 49 per cent say he is experiencing a cognitive and physical decline.

Congressional Democrats have added to the pressure, with a letter to the White House physician earlier this month urging the release of detailed cognitive screening results and any medication information. They cited experts who have warned of signs consistent with cognitive decline.

White House officials have continued to maintain that the president is in robust health, citing his active schedule and the positive outcomes of previous assessments. However, the lack of transparency on the 2026 physical has only heightened calls for clarity.