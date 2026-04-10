The ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee has formally demanded a comprehensive cognitive assessment for President Donald Trump. This unprecedented written request to the White House physician underscores growing partisan friction regarding the commander-in-chief's mental fitness.

Representative Jamie Raskin submitted the formal, unprecedented inquiry directly to Captain Sean P. Barbabella on 11 April. The Maryland lawmaker cited highly unusual public conduct as robust justification for comprehensively evaluating whether the president maintains the cognitive capacity to safely lead.

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Evaluating the President's Recent Public Behaviour

The House Judiciary Committee holds significant oversight responsibilities regarding the executive branch. Raskin highlighted several recent incidents that congressional Democrats argue demonstrate a noticeable cognitive decline.

The letter references the president's alarming social media declarations threatening Iran. Furthermore, the committee pointed to awkward interactions with children during the White House Easter Egg roll as evidence.

Democrats argue that these public incidents clearly show the need for an urgent medical checkup. The written demand notes that external medical observers are increasingly worried about his capability. The document states, 'Experts have repeatedly warned that the President has been exhibiting signs consistent with dementia and cognitive decline.'

Questioning the October 2025 Health Assessment

The committee's request directly challenges previous medical evaluations provided by the current administration. Captain Barbabella last released an official update on the president's condition several months ago.

Raskin questioned the continued validity of that prior medical clearance given recent events. The representative's letter demanded transparency regarding whether the physician maintains his previous stance.

The congressman highlighted the urgency by contrasting past reports with current observations. 'In October 2025, you issued a statement declaring that the President 'continues to demonstrate excellent overall health,' Raskin wrote. 'In light of the President's extreme behavior over the past week—to say nothing of his conduct in office more broadly—the public must know whether you still stand by that assessment,' the letter continued.

Raskin argued this transparency aligns with conservative principles. 'As Republican congressional leaders have repeatedly said, the American people deserve to know whether our President is mentally capable of making the life or death decisions that his office demands,' the lawmaker added.

Demanding Transparency From the White House Physician

Beyond conducting the examination, the Democrats are insisting on full public disclosure. In addition to a full report, Raskin requested that Barbabella brief the committee on the results.

Trump has historically boasted about his cognitive competence during his previous term. The president frequently went into extensive detail regarding his successful completion of earlier mental acuity tests.

However, the White House has never released a comprehensive medical report detailing his current psychological state. This glaring lack of updated documentation has heavily fuelled continuous speculation from opposition lawmakers and media commentators.

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: The Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee just formally requested a cognitive exam for Donald Trump.



In writing. To the White House physician.



The letter cites Truth Social posts, statements at the Easter Egg Roll, and this:



“Experts have repeatedly… — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 10, 2026

Understanding the Legal and Political Ramifications

Because this request originates from minority members, it lacks traditional subpoena power. There is no legal compulsion forcing the White House to respond to this specific demand by House Democrats.

Consequently, the administration quickly dismissed the letter as a baseless partisan attack. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle delivered a blistering, highly critical counterattack via NBC News, directly insulting the Democratic representative.

The official statement aggressively defended the president while attacking his predecessor's record. 'Lightweight Jamie Raskin is a stupid person's idea of a smart person,' Ingle declared. 'President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the past four years when Democrats like Raskin intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people,' the spokesperson firmly concluded.