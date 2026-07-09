Dr. Stoyana Natseva was honoured by the World Book of Records at the UK Parliament in London on 26 June 2026, recognising her international work in education, coaching, psychology, and personal development.

Natseva is the founder of one of Europe's leading coaching and transformational education academies, where she has spent years developing programmes that blend psychology, education, and personal development into structured, science-based training. Her work has extended across borders through a combination of live events and digital learning, positioning her among a growing group of practitioners bringing academic rigour to the coaching and personal development space.

The honour marks a milestone in Natseva's career, which centres on driving positive change through science-based education and helping individuals reach their full personal and professional potential.

Natseva received recognition for four achievements. The first is a Guinness World Record for the longest gratitude and manifestation event, running 25 hours and bringing participants together around gratitude, emotional awareness, and personal growth. The second is a World Book of Records title for the longest and largest combined live and online transformational event, reflecting how she blends in-person and digital formats to reach audiences across borders. Third, she was honoured for positively impacting more than one million people through her education, coaching, and transformational programmes, spanning leadership, emotional intelligence, coaching certification, and structured learning frameworks. The fourth honour recognises her role in building Europe's largest coaching and transformational education academy, which has reached more than 100,000 students and certified over 3,000 specialists.

The Parliament ceremony highlighted Natseva's contribution to the global coaching and personal development sector, particularly her focus on grounding practical transformation in scientific and educational principles.

At the core of her work is a mission to make transformational education more accessible worldwide, combining psychology, coaching, and education to create lasting, measurable change for individuals, professionals, and organisations.

Unlike traditional motivational approaches, Natseva's programmes emphasise structured learning and research-based tools, helping people build confidence, resilience, emotional intelligence, and leadership capacity.

The recognition arrives as personal development and emotional resilience grow more central to global education and business, with rising demand for learning models that support both performance and wellbeing.

Through her academy and international programmes, Natseva has built an educational ecosystem serving people across different stages of growth, from students and professionals to coaches, trainers, and leaders. For her, the Parliament honour marks not just a celebration of past work but a platform for expanding her mission of science-based human development.