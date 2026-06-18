Maiwand Banayee, a former Taliban fighter who says he was once preparing to become a su**ide bomber as a teenager, has credited education and his eventual asylum in the UK with helping him escape extremism.

In an interview published by The Mirror, Banayee described how his childhood in a Pakistani refugee camp pushed him towards radical beliefs before a biology class and a new life in Europe changed his path.

The account comes as Banayee releases his book, Delusions of Paradise: Escaping the Life of a Taliban Fighter, which details his journey from a vulnerable teenager exposed to extremist teachings to a trained physiotherapist and author living in the UK. His story focuses on how isolation, trauma, and ideological indoctrination shaped his early years.

Banayee's Path Into Extremism

Banayee said his family fled Afghanistan when he was 14 years old as conflict devastated the country. They eventually settled in a Pakistani refugee camp, where he described an environment dominated by strict religious teachings and limited exposure to the outside world.

According to Banayee, traditional education was largely absent in the camp, with many boys attending religious seminaries known as madrassas. He said extremist figures used fear, conspiracy theories, and promises of reward in the afterlife to influence young people who were already dealing with poverty and displacement.

The former Taliban fighter said he was particularly vulnerable because of his personality and circumstances. He described himself as a sensitive and bookish child who was frequently punished for being perceived as different.

Banayee said he was shown violent images and taught a distorted view of Western societies. He recalled being told stories that portrayed jihad as a path to honour and martyrdom, eventually leading him to believe that sacrificing his life was a religious duty.

In 1996, after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, Banayee travelled north with the intention of joining their forces. He learned to use weapons but said his plans began to change after witnessing the reality of Taliban rule.

UK Asylum Helped Ex-Taliban Fighter Reconsider His Beliefs

Banayee said a key turning point came during a journey to Kabul, when Taliban militants stopped a bus and demanded passengers pray despite having already done so. He recalled questioning their behaviour and said the response he received challenged his view of the movement.

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After arriving in Kabul, he said he witnessed public punishments and strict enforcement of Taliban rules, experiences that conflicted with the image of religious justice he had previously been taught.

When he returned to his family, Banayee was unable to enrol in a madrassa and instead attended a secular school in Peshawar. He described the experience as life-changing because it exposed him to different ideas and encouraged him to question what he had previously accepted.

He said a biology lesson was among the moments that caused him to rethink some of the teachings he had received. Learning scientific explanations that contradicted claims made in extremist education helped him begin separating fact from ideology.

Eventually, Banayee left the region and arrived in the UK seeking asylum. He said his first application was rejected and that he spent almost two years living without legal status, unable to work or rent accommodation.

Pursuing Studies in the UK

After later securing his status, Banayee focused on education. He earned qualifications in athletic therapy, neuromuscular therapy, and physiotherapy, and now works as a physiotherapist and nutrition coach.

Banayee said many boys he knew growing up did not escape the influence of extremist groups, but argued they were shaped by manipulation rather than being inherently violent.

His account remains a personal testimony of his experiences and the factors he believes contributed to his radicalisation and eventual rejection of extremist ideology. The release of his book comes during Refugee Week, which highlights the experiences of people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution.