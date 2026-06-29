Princess Kate has marked her first major challenge since entering cancer remission by completing the National Three Peaks in under 24 hours, Kensington Palace confirmed on Sunday night, releasing a new photograph of the Princess of Wales on the summit of Ben Nevis and a strikingly personal statement on how cancer has 'profoundly' reshaped her life.

The update comes more than a year after Princess Kate revealed in January 2025 that she was in remission following chemotherapy at The Royal Marsden hospital, having been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer at the start of 2024. After six months of treatment and a gradual return to public duties, including a recent official visit to Italy, this weekend's endurance feat is being framed by the Palace as both a symbol of recovery and a deliberate attempt to shift the conversation around life after serious illness.

The Three Peaks challenge, which the Princess undertook on Saturday, involves climbing the highest mountains in England, Wales and Scotland, typically within a single 24‑hour period. Kensington Palace said Princess Kate covered around 23 miles on foot and 3,064 metres of vertical ascent, with some 462 miles of driving linking Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon.

A photograph released by the Palace shows the Princess wrapped against the elements at the top of Ben Nevis on Saturday night, dressed in a black waterproof jacket with the hood pulled up, a baseball cap and a rucksack strapped across her shoulders. It is not the glossy, flawless royal portrait we are used to, which appears to be entirely the point.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear. What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships,… pic.twitter.com/aCkGZBbmWy — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 28, 2026

Princess Kate Turns Cancer Battle Into Three Peaks Mission

In a message issued through Kensington Palace, Princess Kate said she had taken on the challenge to highlight the wider impact of cancer and to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, the specialist centre where she received chemotherapy.

'Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear,' she said. 'What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually.'

She continued, 'The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts. Cancer doesn't just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life.'

The Princess added, 'I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone.'

For years, her public role has been tightly choreographed, heavy on duty and light on introspection. Here she is spelling out that it was not just the chemo, but everything around it, that knocked her sideways.

Princess Kate said she chose to tackle the National Three Peaks 'not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back'.

'The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people,' she said.

According to Kensington Palace, funds raised from the challenge will support improvements in access to holistic cancer care, an area the Princess is said to be particularly passionate about.

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Holistic Care At The Heart Of Princess Kate's Message

The Palace outlined the kind of support Princess Kate wants to shine a light on: psychological and spiritual care, physical activity, nutrition, complementary therapies and time spent in nature. The emphasis is on helping patients tolerate gruelling treatment and regain some control during and after chemotherapy.

Officials said such approaches allow people to take a more active role in their own care, encouraging them to experiment, within medical advice, and work out what genuinely helps.

The Princess's message made clear she does not see this as a niche issue for well‑connected patients. She said she wants those with cancer to 'feel seen, supported and know that they are not alone', and framed the Three Peaks as part of a broader effort to stand alongside people navigating the same terrain she has.

'Together, we can stand alongside everyone navigating life with cancer, ensuring no one faces this disease feeling unseen or unsupported,' she concluded. 'Please know you are not alone.'

The Palace said Princess Kate completed the climbs within 24 hours. She was accompanied on the mountains by Mountain Rescue teams for safety and logistics, but climbed alone, which in royal terms is quite radical. At the finish line at the base of Snowdon she was met by Prince William, the couple's three children, her parents and her brother.