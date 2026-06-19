World number 31 Alex Eala produced one of the biggest upsets of the WTA season on Thursday, battling back from 4-1 down in the opening set to stun world number two Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-4 and reach the quarter-finals of the Berlin Open.

The 21-year-old Filipina looked in danger of being overpowered early by one of Wimbledon's leading contenders as Rybakina raced into a commanding lead. Instead, Eala delivered a fearless response, winning six of the next seven games to seize control of the match before completing a statement victory over one of the most formidable players in women's tennis.

The triumph also avenged her straight-sets defeat to Rybakina at the Italian Open last month and marked her fifth career win over a Top 10 opponent.

Alex Eala Produces Biggest Grass-Court Statement Yet

Facing reigning Australian Open champion Rybakina, Eala entered the Round of 16 encounter as the underdog against a player widely regarded as one of the favourites for Wimbledon.

Rybakina appeared to be in complete control after establishing a 4-1 lead in the opening set. Against one of the most dangerous players on grass, Eala looked set for a difficult afternoon.

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Instead, the Filipina found her rhythm, absorbed Rybakina's power and forced the Kazakh into longer rallies, setting the stage for a remarkable comeback.

Stunning Recovery Turns Match Around

At 4-1 down against one of the biggest servers in women's tennis, Eala appeared to be heading towards a one-sided opening set. Instead, she won six of the next seven games to claim the set 7-5 and completely alter the complexion of the match.

The comeback proved to be the defining moment of the contest. Eala carried that momentum into the second set and continued to pressure Rybakina with intelligent shot selection and consistent returning.

Although Rybakina threatened on several occasions, Eala remained composed in the crucial moments and closed out the second set 6-4 to complete one of the biggest victories of her career.

Speaking during her post-match interview with the WTA, Eala admitted she was still processing the magnitude of the result.

'I am a little foggy right now,' Eala said. 'I'm still shaking, and I was shaking on match point, too. But I'm really happy with today. It could have gone either way. There were really tight moments in both sets, and she's an amazing player.'

Revenge For Rome's Defeat

The victory carried added significance as it came little more than a month after Eala suffered a straight-sets defeat to Rybakina at the Italian Open.

The world number two won 6-4, 6-3 in Rome, but Berlin told a different story as Eala showcased her improvement on grass and her ability to challenge one of the tour's elite players.

'Be Brave': The Mindset Behind The Upset

Eala's return played a key role in the upset, helping neutralise one of the most powerful serves on the WTA Tour. Asked about the secret behind her success, Eala pointed to the mindset that has become central to her game.

'You have to give yourself grace and also be brave,' Eala said. 'I think for me returning, and my game in general, a highlight word would be brave. It makes a big difference when I'm able to do that.'

The approach paid dividends against Rybakina, whose early dominance gave way to Eala's relentless pressure from the baseline.

Eala will next face Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals as she looks to continue her impressive run ahead of Wimbledon.