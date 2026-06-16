Independent animation series The Amazing Digital Circus has come a long way from its relatively humble beginnings.

Self-sustained Australian indie animation studio Glitch Productions and animator, musician and YouTube creator Gooseworx (real name Cooper Smith Goodwin) released the series' first episode on the Glitch YouTube channel in October 2023. It has since become a major step forward for independent creators, reshaping how audiences and industry leaders view animation outside the traditional studio system.

What is The Amazing Digital Circus?

The show focuses on a woman who is suddenly transported to a colourful digital world already inhabited by several other humans and an AI ringmaster after she puts on a strange VR-style headset.

To say that the episode was popular is a major understatement, as it has amassed more than 400 million views since it was released.

The popularity of the series and its accompanying fanbase only grew as the show continued. The hype for the series built to the point where it received a Netflix release, but it also led to its final episode releasing in cinemas across the world.

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The film, called The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act, is the penultimate and the final episode put together. Originally, its run was going to be limited to a four-day limited theatrical event by Fathom Entertainment in the United States, Japan, Canada and Latin America.

Glitch told fans to politely and respectfully contact their local cinema chains if they wanted the movie to come to their country. The reaction was huge, with fans all over the world contacting various theatre chains to request screenings of The Last Act. The intensity of fan demand led to an expansion of the theatrical event.

From Limited Event to Global Release

The film was meant to release in 900 theatres in the US, but it expanded to 2,221 theatres. It also grew from a four-day event to a two-week run, with the film showing in theatres right up until the YouTube release. It also spread to significantly more countries, including Australia, the UK, Thailand, and Mexico.

The film released on 4 June 2026, and its opening weekend numbers are highly impressive. According to the Film Distributors' Association, the film made about £2.7 million in the UK and Ireland on its opening weekend, second only to Scary Movie and surpassing Sony Pictures' Masters Of The Universe.

Global figures are equally impressive. Comscore Movies estimates that The Last Act made a total of $26.5 million (£19.7 million) worldwide over the weekend, placing it at number 5 for the highest earning movies on the weekend of 5 June. Comscore also estimates domestic box office earnings of $12.7 million (£9.5 million).

The numbers are remarkable for a project that is technically two episodes of a series put together, rather than a traditional film. It also says a lot about the evolution of independent media and its impact on mainstream culture. The Last Act's success is comparable to the films Backrooms and Iron Lung.

Backrooms is based on a web series that went viral in 2022, and has become A24's highest grossing film, making more than $210 million (£157 million) world wide and a domestic opening of $81.4 million (£60.7 million), according to Box Office Mojo.

Iron Lung was also a huge success. Based on an indie video game, the film was funded, written, edited and directed by YouTuber Markiplier (real name Mark Fischbach, who also starred). Box Office Mojo reports that Iron Lung made over $50 million (£37 million) worldwide, despite its low $3 million budget (£2 million).

The Indie Revolution: Why It Matters

Independent entertainment is changing the landscape of media as we know it, and the success of The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act is a huge step forward, particularly for indie animation.

Animation is a genre that has long been dominated by behemoths like Disney and Dreamworks. The Last Act's continuing success not only shows that animation can be cracked by smaller studios with fewer resources and influence, but that it can also be done well.

While concerns remain about whether independent companies will feel the backlash of or be taken over by industry giants, the fact that these indie features are able to make these big businesses take notice in the first place is an incredible feat. The achievements of indie titles and creators, and the crossover with universal platforms such as YouTube, suggests that there is change afoot in the entertainment industry.

The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act is proof that independent animation can flourish when given the chance. The film industry should absolutely take notice of this, as it could lead to significant changes in the future of film and general entertainment.