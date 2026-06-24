The BBC, ITV, and Channel 4 may top social media feeds following the government's recent issuance of a Green Paper looking into making reliable media more accessible to the British public.

The Green Paper, Watch this Space: A new strategic direction for UK media, was published on 23 June 2026. It aims to address the shifting concerns of an evolving media landscape with the rise of social media, on-demand content, and artificial intelligence.

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Shifting Media Habits

While 96% of adults still consult news media, according to a July 2025 Ofcom report, a growing portion are getting their news via the Internet, with online news reaching 70% of the population, and linear broadcast TV only reaching 63%. The trend is especially true for people aged 16-24, three-quarters of whom get their news from social media.

Despite shifting habits, however, Public Service Broadcasters (PSBs) such as BBC One and ITV are still seen as more reliable than other sources found online and on social media.

More Reliable Media for More People

In light of the changes in the public's news consumption, the government proposed the recent media Green Paper to make reliable outlets more accessible to a wider percentage of people, especially in the face of growing disinformation.

One of the proposals in the Green Paper is to make news from Public Service Media (PSM) providers more prominent on social media. The proposal may mean making news from PSMs, such as the BBC, more easily searchable, or appearing on top of people's news feeds. It may also include various other national and local news publishers, as well as the larger networks.

Also part of the proposal are other kinds of PSM shows, which could be made more freely accessible on third-party platforms such as YouTube. This latter point banks on the centrality of shared media in forming community identities. 'TV remains at the heart of our society,' said Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy. 'It is key to supporting social cohesion and is a cornerstone of our democracy, which is why, as the technology underpinning it changes, we are making sure it is protected for generations to come.'

The Green Paper also looks into cultivating critical thinking in media consumption, and may require PSM providers to report on media literacy. Besides that, the government is also considering the legislation of joint efforts across various sectors to promote media literacy efforts.

Besides news, the government also hopes to make important sporting events, such as the World Cup, Olympics, and Wimbledon, available for free. Expanding on the listed events regime of 2024, the Green Paper proposes to make these events available, not just on traditional TV channels, but also online.

Reflecting the general public's shift to online media consumption, the government is currently strengthening the country's digital framework, with a proposed general shift from digital terrestrial television (DTT) to internet-delivered viewing (IPTV) set to be completed in 2034. The Green Paper details proposed support services to ensure that no one is left behind in the transition.

Possible Risks

While many media organizations have expressed their support for the Green Paper, there were some who voiced concern.

'These proposals follow the announcement of brutal cuts at STV and the BBC,' said National Union of Journalists General Secretary Laura Davidson. 'To safeguard access to accurate, high-quality news and information, the government must urgently intervene to protect jobs and the future of public service media.'

Theo Bamber, Chief Executive of the News Media Association, is cautious of a single platform dominating news. 'Trusted journalism is the antidote to the growing problem of misinformation on social platforms, but any prominence regime must support the diverse media environment that we have in the UK – a key part of our democratic framework.'

Consultation on the Green Paper will conclude on 31 August.