A healthcare worker at The London Clinic in central London has been sacked and formally cautioned for allegedly accessing Kate Middleton's medical records after her abdominal surgery in January 2024 and offering to sell the Princess of Wales's confidential files for cash, the UK's privacy watchdog has confirmed.

The incident dates back to when Princess Catherine was admitted to the private hospital on 16 January 2024 for abdominal surgery, before later revealing she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after cancer was found in post‑operative tests. While rumours about her health and whereabouts were spiralling online, investigators were quietly confronting something far darker than social media gossip.

According to the Mirror, the dismissed employee, believed to be a nurse, was working at The London Clinic when the alleged data breach took place. An internal inquiry began immediately after concerns were raised that the staff member had tried to view the Princess's medical records without authorisation.

Within 72 hours of discovering the suspected breach, The London Clinic reported the case to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which regulates data privacy in the UK. That speed was not just box‑ticking, but a legal requirement for organisations handling highly sensitive personal information, particularly health data.

ICO Confirms Kate Middleton Records Misuse And Cash Offer

The ICO has now confirmed that a former healthcare professional from London has received a formal caution over the deliberate misuse of Kate Middleton's private medical records, saying the offence included an offer to disclose the Princess of Wales's information to a third party for money.

In a statement, the regulator said that after a 'full assessment under the Code for Crown Prosecutors and the ICO's Prosecution Policy,' it issued the ex‑employee with a formal caution under section 170(5) of the Data Protection Act 2018, which covers unlawfully obtaining and disclosing personal data without the consent of the data controller.

The watchdog described the individual's conduct as 'the deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal information and an offer to disclose it for financial gain, representing a clear breach of trust.' For a hospital that trades on discretion, and for a patient whose every public appearance is picked apart, that feels like an understatement.

The ICO concluded that a caution was 'the appropriate and proportionate enforcement response.' That outcome will jar with those who think trying to cash in on a cancer patient's files should end in court, not just career ruin, but the regulator stressed it applies the same public‑interest and evidential tests used by prosecutors.

It added that it had also looked at whether there were wider systemic problems at The London Clinic. 'We also considered whether there were any wider organisational issues arising from the healthcare provision in this matter. Based on the evidence available, we did not identify any failings that would meet the threshold for regulatory enforcement,' the statement said.

London Clinic Cleared As Kate Middleton Case Called 'Sad And Isolated'

The investigation began in March 2024, when the ICO opened a criminal probe into the unlawful obtaining and potential disclosure of medical information relating to Princess Catherine. The London Clinic's swift referral meant the watchdog could examine what happened inside the hospital's systems in real time rather than reconstructing events months later.

Ian Hulme, the ICO's executive director for regulatory supervision, said the case had implications for every patient, not just the Royal Family. 'People should be able to trust that the personal information they're giving to healthcare settings is safe and protected from exploitation. When this trust is broken, it's right that the law allows us to take action,' he said.

He added that the watchdog 'will not hesitate to pursue criminal prosecution where it is necessary and proportionate to do so.'

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The London Clinic, which has treated members of the Royal Family and senior political figures for decades, stressed that the breach was the work of a single employee rather than evidence of wider failings. A spokesperson said: 'We all take considerable pride in delivering the very highest standards of care and discretion for every patient at The London Clinic. We are pleased our work with the ICO has brought this sad and isolated incident to a conclusion. There were no regulatory breaches by the hospital.'

A source quoted by the Mirror described the episode as 'a complex and delicate matter involving a senior member of the royal family and one of the world's most trusted hospitals'. The source added: 'There has been great anxiousness on all sides and it has been wholly appropriate that the correct procedures during the investigation have been followed.'

The former staff member has also been struck off the professional register, effectively ending their healthcare career.

Royal Privacy, Public Curiosity And A Cancer Battle

Princess Catherine has not commented publicly on the attempted records leak, and Kensington Palace has not engaged in the disciplinary process.

In case you missed it, the alleged breach came to light just days before Catherine released a video message in 2024, revealing that cancer had been found after her abdominal surgery and that she had started preventative chemotherapy. She did not disclose the specific type of cancer, asking instead for time, space and privacy for her young family while she underwent treatment.

That request played out against an intense online rumour mill and global demand for updates on her health. The revelation that a member of staff in a leading London hospital was willing to access her confidential records for money highlighted the pressure points between public curiosity and medical privacy.

Princess Catherine completed her treatment and, in January 2025, announced that she was in remission. The incident at The London Clinic, now closed from a regulatory standpoint, remains part of the wider story of her illness and recovery, and of how securely sensitive health data is handled when the patient is one of the most watched women in the world.