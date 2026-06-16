'My father-in-law raped me every day,' honour killing survivor and campaigner Nina Aouilk said during a recent speech.

Nina Aouilk is a public advocate speaking about forced marriage, coercive control and honour-based violence. She works with survivor-led awareness initiatives, including End Honour Killings, which focuses on raising awareness of honour-based abuse and supporting prevention efforts.

Her testimony, delivered in speeches and interviews, describes a prolonged pattern of alleged abuse beginning in childhood, escalating through adolescence, and continuing into adulthood within a forced marriage context before she eventually escaped.

Childhood: Gendered Discrimination And Early Control

Aouilk has described her early childhood as marked by gender-based discrimination. In her account, being born a girl shaped how she was treated within her family environment from an early age.

She has said she experienced a lack of protection, emotional neglect, and increasing restriction compared to others in her household. According to her testimony, this created an environment where control was normalised early, and where her autonomy was steadily reduced.

In her framing, this stage is significant not because of a single event, but because it established a pattern of isolation and vulnerability that would later intensify.

Isolation: Gradual Withdrawal From Outside Support

As she has explained publicly, her isolation deepened over time. She describes being gradually cut off from external relationships, limiting her ability to communicate her experiences or seek help.

This withdrawal, in her account, was not abrupt but progressive. Social contact outside the home became increasingly restricted, and her dependency on family structures increased.

She has consistently presented this isolation as a foundational element that enabled later abuse to continue without intervention or visibility.

Adolescence: Alleged Sexual Violence and Early Pregnancy

Aouilk has alleged that she was subjected to sexual violence as a teenager, beginning at the age of 14. She claims that the abuse included rape and that she became pregnant as a result. Her testimony, delivered in public speaking and advocacy contexts, paints a harrowing picture of coercion, fear, and the stripping away of autonomy.

A Father's Betrayal

In her account, Aouilk describes how her father, whom she says had never shown her affection, became the first of eight men to rape her.

'My father had never spoken to me properly, never hugged me, never touched me, and yet, here he was grabbing me by the wrist,' she recalled. 'He was the first of the eight people to rape me. And in that one night, they literally nearly killed me.

'I was passed from person to person. I was bitten. I was spat on. I was humiliated. Of course, I thought it was my fault because if someone tells you over and over again it's your fault, you believe it.'

A Marriage of Control

She further alleges that, in the aftermath, her family sought to preserve 'honour' by arranging a sham marriage. According to her testimony, her father told the man who had assaulted her: 'You can have her for your needs. She's your sex slave.' The man's wife reportedly added, 'Well, I need her to cook,' while her own mother said, 'She can do whatever she does here for you.' Aouilk says she was left with no choice but to comply.

Years of Entrapment

The alleged ordeal did not end there. Aouilk claims she remained in that household for five years, describing the period as 'the most terrible time of my life.' She recounts daily sexual violence at the hands of her father‑in‑law, saying: 'My father‑in‑law was raping me every day and he didn't think there was enough room there for him to do what he needed to do.'

Testimony and Advocacy

These claims form part of Aouilk's personal testimony, shared in advocacy settings rather than court proceedings. They have not been independently verified as legal findings.

She frames this period as one of relentless coercion, where her ability to make decisions about her own life was severely restricted. Instead of receiving support, she says she was drawn deeper into structures of control that magnified her vulnerability and curtailed her autonomy.

Marital Home: Alleged Systematic Abuse

One of the central allegations in Aouilk's testimony concerns sustained abuse within her marital home, including sexual violence attributed to members of her husband's family.

She has specifically stated that her father-in-law was responsible for repeated abuse. In the speech referenced earlier, she said: 'My father-in-law raped me every day.'

She has described this period as ongoing, systematic, and occurring within a household structure where, in her account, power dynamics prevented intervention or escape for a significant time.

Her testimony frames this stage as one of sustained entrapment, where abuse was not isolated but repeated over a prolonged period.

Family Control: Coercion Beyond The Household

Aouilk has also spoken about what she describes as broader family involvement in controlling her life. In her narrative, the abuse was not limited to one individual but existed within a wider system of authority and pressure.

She has suggested that fear of dishonour and reputation played a role in maintaining her situation, contributing to an environment where silence and compliance were enforced.

These claims remain part of her personal account shared in advocacy settings and are not independently verified in legal documentation provided here.

Escalation: Alleged Honour-Based Violence And Life Threat

Aouilk has stated that the abuse escalated further into what she describes as an attempt on her life linked to honour-based motivations.

She frames this as part of a broader system of punishment for perceived dishonour, a pattern she associates with honour-based abuse frameworks.

In her telling, this escalation marked a critical turning point where survival itself became uncertain, prompting her to plan her departure.

Escape: Breaking Free From Coercion And Fear

Aouilk has described her escape as a gradual and dangerous process rather than a single moment.

She has said that leaving required overcoming fear of retaliation, psychological conditioning, and the absence of external support. In her account, escaping meant severing ties with a system that had controlled much of her life.

Her departure represents the transition point in her narrative, from lived abuse to survival and recovery.

Rebuilding Life: Recovery After Trauma

After escaping, Aouilk rebuilt her life independently. She has spoken about the difficulty of adjusting to freedom after prolonged coercion, including emotional recovery and rebuilding identity.

This phase, as she describes it, involved learning to live without fear and regaining control over personal decisions. It is presented in her public narrative as a long-term process rather than a single recovery milestone.

Closing Message: Why She Continues To Speak

Aouilk's public message remains consistent: she continues to speak because silence, in her view, allows abusive systems to persist.

She frames her testimony as both personal survival and public responsibility, emphasising that speaking out is not about revisiting trauma for its own sake but about preventing repetition in other lives.

In her narrative, visibility is a protective tool. By sharing her story, she aims to make hidden patterns of coercion more recognisable, so others may escape earlier than she did.