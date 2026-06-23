Rising debt servicing costs in the United Kingdom are increasingly shaping how much flexibility future governments will have over public spending, with economists warning that a growing share of state revenue is being absorbed by interest payments rather than frontline services.

In a recent commentary for Project Syndicate, former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis has argued that this shift reflects a deeper structural dependency on global financial markets, where borrowing costs are influenced as much by investor behaviour and interest rate cycles as by domestic political decisions.

The Growing Cost of Government Borrowing

The concern comes at a time when UK public finances remain under sustained pressure from elevated borrowing and higher interest rates, which have pushed debt costs to levels not seen in recent decades.

UK public sector net debt excluding public sector banks stood at approximately £2.9 trillion in 2025, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), placing it close to 95% of GDP.

That figure reflects decades of accumulated borrowing and leaves the UK highly exposed to changes in interest rates, particularly as a significant portion of government debt must be continually refinanced in global markets.

Government borrowing is primarily managed through gilts issued by the UK Debt Management Office (DMO), which are used both to fund day-to-day spending and to roll over existing obligations as they mature.

What is becoming increasingly significant is not just the level of debt, but its cost.

According to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), UK debt interest spending is forecast to exceed £100 billion annually, driven largely by higher global interest rates and inflation-linked borrowing instruments.

When Debt Payments Crowd Out Spending

In practical terms, this means a larger portion of government revenue is being diverted towards servicing debt, reducing the fiscal space available for long-term investment in areas such as healthcare capacity, infrastructure renewal, and public sector funding.

For households, the effect is indirect but persistent. As debt servicing absorbs more of the budget, governments face tighter constraints on spending choices, which can translate into slower improvements in public services and greater pressure to maintain tax stability over time.

The structure of the UK's debt market also plays a critical role in shaping these constraints.

DMO data shows that overseas investors hold around one-third of UK government gilts, alongside domestic pension funds and insurance institutions. The Bank of England, while previously a major holder through quantitative easing, has been gradually reducing its balance sheet under tighter monetary conditions.

How Global Markets Influence Fiscal Choices

This mix of domestic and international ownership means UK borrowing conditions are closely tied to global liquidity cycles and investor sentiment, not just domestic fiscal policy decisions.

Varoufakis argues that this creates a form of structural constraint on fiscal sovereignty, where governments must operate within boundaries shaped by financial markets rather than purely political priorities.

OECD analysis of sovereign debt systems broadly supports this perspective, noting that advanced economies are increasingly influenced by cross-border capital flows and global interest rate cycles that directly affect borrowing conditions.

Political Change Amid Fiscal Strain

The discussion comes amid an ongoing political transition in Westminster following the resignation of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Debate continues over potential successors, including Andy Burnham, although no formal confirmation has been made.

ONS fiscal data continues to show borrowing levels well above long-term averages, reflecting sustained pressure from debt servicing costs and structural public spending commitments.

As the UK enters a new political phase, attention is increasingly focused on how future governments will balance rising debt costs with demands for public services and investment.

Official data suggests that exposure to global bond market conditions will remain a defining feature of UK fiscal policy, limiting the degree of flexibility available to policymakers regardless of who holds office.