Kathryn Nicolai built one of the world's most popular sleep podcasts without spending a penny to promote it. The paid membership she added years later now brings in more than $520,000 (£390,000) a year on its own.

Nicolai, 45, created Nothing Much Happens, the bedtime-story podcast she started in April 2018 while still running a yoga studio in Michigan. She reached 10M downloads within roughly a year of launching, she said on The Side Hustle Show, with no paid promotion behind it. 'We didn't spend a dollar on marketing' until last year, she said.

The show now sits in the top 1% of podcasts worldwide, with more than 150M downloads, according to her official channels. The figure she treats as her steadiest income, though, is neither downloads nor advertising. It is subscribers.

Why the Sleep Podcast's Paid Members Beat Its Advertisers

The premium tier costs $40 (£30) a year, or $5 (£3.75) a month, and strips advertising from all three of her shows: Nothing Much Happens, its daytime companion Stories from the Village of Nothing Much, and the meditation podcast First This. Members also receive bonus episodes and long-form tracks that run up to 10 hours.

The membership has passed 13,000 to 14,000 subscribers and climbs most months, Nicolai said. At the lower count and the $40 annual price, that alone works out to roughly $520,000 (£390,000) a year before any other income.

Almost nobody leaves. Between 97% and 98% of members renew each year, she said, adding, 'So we lose almost no one.' She launched the subscription in 2021 or 2022 through Supporting Cast, then added Apple Podcasts subscriptions.

She priced it low on purpose. 'For us, subscription has really become the most reliable source' of income, she said, noting that advertising revenue rises and falls with the seasons while membership holds firm.

Advertising still runs, but on her terms. She allows pre-roll spots only and refuses mid-roll ads that could wake a sleeping listener. 'Once I tuck you in for bed, no interruptions,' she said. The rule shortened her advertiser list and, she said, left the show undervalued at some larger networks before she moved to a smaller boutique network two years ago.

She is blunt about why ads sit on the show at all. When listeners complain, she tells them, 'I'm working to pay my mortgage.'

How a Michigan Yoga Studio Grew Into a Three-Show Business

Those 10M downloads did more than build an audience. They won her a literary agent and a book deal. Her first book, also titled Nothing Much Happens, sold in 35 countries. 'You need to buckle up because we're hearing from publishers all over the world who are really interested in this,' she recalled her agent saying. 'That's what opened the doors for me,' she added.

A follow-up, the cosy audio novel On the Street Where You Live, arrives on 28 July through Simon & Schuster Audio Originals, narrated by Nicolai and eight actors from Broadway, film, and television. Merchandise and a newly launched app round out the revenue mix.

When Nicolai started, only one other sleep podcast existed, Sleep With Me. The category now holds hundreds. An early feature on Apple's New and Noteworthy list helped the audience snowball, and listenership spread as far as Brazil.

Nicolai, who opened her yoga studio at 22 and holds a degree in Spanish, sold it to a former trainee after the pandemic to write full time. She now releases two episodes a week and writes a month ahead.

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She has refused to hand the writing to artificial intelligence or freelancers. 'We're not written by AI, produced by AI,' she said, arguing that 'there is a level of skill I am putting into this work that I don't think AI can replicate.'

Her advice to anyone weighing a similar leap is short. 'Stop waiting to feel ready,' she said. 'Ready isn't a feeling, it's a choice.'