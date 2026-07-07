A mother from Manchester and her young daughter were left stranded in Spain after changes to UK passport rules disrupted their journey home. What began as a five-day holiday in Palma de Mallorca turned into a distressing ordeal when airline staff prevented them from boarding their return flight to the United Kingdom.

Tegan van der Merwe travelled from Manchester on 21 June for a short break, unaware that returning home would become a major challenge.

Van der Merwe has lived in the UK since 2002 and holds permanent residency. The 25-year-old's daughter was born in the UK, giving the family little reason to believe they would face difficulties returning to the country they consider home.

Confusion Over 'Quiet' Passport Rule Change

A policy change introduced in February has caused complications for some dual nationals travelling to the UK.

Previously, dual citizens could travel to and from the UK using a non-UK passport in certain circumstances. Under the updated rules, British citizens travelling to the UK are generally expected to use a British passport or, where applicable, another document proving their right of abode, such as a Certificate of Entitlement to the Right of Abode.

The changes have caused confusion among some long-term dual citizens because of what has become known as the 'ETA conflict'. Under the UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, non-British nationals from eligible countries must obtain travel authorisation before entering the UK. However, British citizens cannot apply for an ETA, meaning those travelling on a foreign passport may encounter problems if their British citizenship is not recognised during automated checks.

Van der Merwe and her two-year-old daughter became caught up in the rule change and were left stranded after being refused boarding. She said the airline was unable to assist and directed her to seek help from the British Consulate in Palma.

£1,884 Raised Through GoFundMe

Unable to cover the unexpected costs of extending their stay, Van der Merwe launched a GoFundMe appeal, which raised £1,884 (approximately $2,500) against an £800 ($1,071) target.

Read more Brit Couple Banned From Seeing Kids After Abandoning Them in Spain and One Child Testing Positive for Cocaine Brit Couple Banned From Seeing Kids After Abandoning Them in Spain and One Child Testing Positive for Cocaine

In an update on the fundraising page, she wrote: 'After going to the consulate again today, they have finally issued an emergency document so we can fly home! We are over the mood and I would like to thank each and every one of you that helped this situation financially. I am so overwhelmed by all the help and support I have received at this hard time.'

She later added: 'After the media getting involved, the home office/foreign office and passport office are urgently deciding to reconsider giving Harlow emergency travel documents and will hopefully have an answer by Friday.'

Van der Merwe said she had experienced too many false hopes to become overly optimistic but thanked everyone who had supported her and her daughter throughout the ordeal.

Her comments come after she said the experience had left her so frustrated that she wanted to 'renounce' her British citizenship. Above all, she said, she simply wanted to return home with her daughter.