Take-Two Interactive has confirmed it is preparing a huge slate of 29 games between 2027 and 2029, prompting fresh questions over how that workload has affected 'GTA 6,' which is due to launch on 19 November. The plan, set out in an internal fiscal report from the publisher behind Rockstar Games, includes a mix of new franchises, sequels and full remakes built around some of the industry's most valuable brands.

The confirmation lands after an unusually long wait between 'Grand Theft Auto 5' in 2013 and the upcoming 'GTA 6.' In that same stretch, Ubisoft has managed nine mainline 'Assassin's Creed' titles, Activision has turned out 13 'Call of Duty 'instalments, and EA pushed 11 'Fifa' entries before its football rebrand.

Fans have spent a decade watching other series race ahead while Rockstar and parent company Take-Two have focused on a single, enormous tentpole. The new roadmap suggests the era of extreme caution and ultra-slow-release schedules might finally be loosening.

Post–GTA 6 Future Looks Crowded

The fiscal document, circulated to investors and now pored over by fans, sketches out a three-year window in which Take-Two and its studios expect to ship 29 titles. The company does not list each project by name, but it does spell out the balance. Three of those games are labelled entirely new IP, while 15 fall under what the publisher calls 'existing IPs' a category that specifically includes sequels and prequels, complete remakes and what it terms major platform extensions.

Strip out the reliable annual sports releases such as 'WWE 2K,' 'PGA Tour 2K' and 'NBA 2K,' and you are still left with an aggressive release cadence from a publisher that has traditionally been regarded as conservative. Take-Two has spent the past several years buying up studios and putting money into long-term development, and this is one of the first concrete hints of how that strategy is supposed to pay off.

None of this means 'GTA 6' has been sidelined if anything, the report reads like an attempt to reassure shareholders that the company is not a one-franchise operation. Yet the sheer volume of work now in the pipeline will inevitably fuel speculation that internal resources and attention have been stretched, and that this has fed into delays and the long silence around Rockstar's marquee title. Nothing in the report confirms any direct link, so that line of thinking still sits firmly in the 'unverified' column.

GTA 6 was originally meant to release today. pic.twitter.com/CA7Qu7pL9w — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 26, 2026

'Judas,' 'Project Ethos' and Remake Question

One of the most eye-catching projects on Take-Two's horizon, and one that does not rely on nostalgia at all, is 'Judas.' The game is being led by Ken Levine, the writer and director behind 'BioShock,' and is openly described as that series' spiritual successor. Within the report, it stands out as one of the clearest examples of Take-Two betting on a bold, narrative-led new IP rather than squeezing yet another sequel out of an existing brand.

Read more GTA 6 Delayed Again? Strauss Zelnick Assures November 19 Release, Rockstar's Marketing Push Begins This Summer GTA 6 Delayed Again? Strauss Zelnick Assures November 19 Release, Rockstar's Marketing Push Begins This Summer

Alongside 'Judas' sits 'Project Ethos,' a free-to-play third-person shooter that is being positioned as part of the company's broader push into live service. Details are thin, and nothing is nailed down publicly beyond its basic genre, but the inclusion of a project like this in the same planning horizon as 'GTA 6' underlines how determined Take-Two is to widen its footprint beyond premium boxed releases.

The more alluring part of the report for many players, though, lies in that slippery phrase 'complete remakes.' Fans have been quick to read their own hopes into that wording. A modern remake of 'Red Dead Redemption' remains one of the most requested projects in gaming. Others cling to the idea of a revived 'Bully,' which has long occupied a strange limbo in Rockstar's catalogue. The document does not name either game, nor does it hint at a 'GTA 6' remake that last notion is pure fan fantasy at this stage and should be treated as such but the door is clearly open for older titles to return in a much more lavish form.

GTA 6 was supposed to be out today 😭



Here's what we know so far:



• GTA 6 is set in Leonida (including Vice City)



• Lucia + Jason are the dual protagonists



• Launches Nov. 19, 2026 after multiple delays



• PS5 / Xbox Series X|S only at launch



• No PC version confirmed… — GamesRadar+ (@GamesRadar) May 26, 2026

The timing matters. Right now, the company's messaging is still dominated by 'GTA 6,' one of the most anticipated games of all time. Rockstar and Take-Two both know that anything that looks like distraction risks a backlash. Yet the same report makes plain that once the credits eventually roll on their Miami-inspired epic, the flow of expensive, headline-grabbing releases is not supposed to dry up.

In the meantime, players who are already embedded in Rockstar's worlds are not being left completely idle. New downloadable content for 'Red Dead Redemption 2' is available, offering at least some fresh distraction as November edges closer. Whether the relentless churn of future projects will mean shorter waits between 'Grand Theft Auto' entries, or simply more spin-offs vying for attention while the core series takes its time, is the question Take-Two has not yet chosen to answer.