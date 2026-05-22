There will be no delays for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), according to Strauss Zelnick, who spoke during a Take-Two Interactive earnings call on Thursday, 21 May. However, he also provided further details on what lies ahead for the open-world crime game.

At the top of the list is the price of the game. Zelnick made it clear that, for now, this will remain under wraps. Instead, he said marketing for GTA 6 will begin in the summer, a campaign expected to build momentum for the long-awaited instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

'So the next few weeks, I don't think it'll be summertime yet, but when it's summertime, Rockstar expects to start marketing "GTA 6",' Zelnick said. 'I think reiterating November 19 as the launch day today is probably a positive. I think we've been really clear that we're releasing the title on November 19,' the Take-Two chief executive added.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hints at when to expect the GTA 6 marketing to begin:



“So the next few weeks I don’t think it’ll be summertime yet, but when it’s summertime, Rockstar expects to start marketing GTA 6.”



Summer starts on June 21st.



(Source: https://t.co/LDpxQLIKX3) pic.twitter.com/uSNlZj09fo — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) May 21, 2026

GTA 6 Rumours Debunked

With marketing for GTA 6 not expected to begin until the end of June, rumours suggesting that fans could see another trailer before then appear unlikely to materialise.

> Create a FAKE GTA 6 leak out of thin air and post it on 4chan



> GTA 6 parody accounts use it for engagement farming



> An Insider/Expert counters it



> Community gets rage baited



> Cycle Repeats



> Rockstar and Take-Two laugh in a corner pic.twitter.com/5fdykXC2Hx — The GTA Assassin (@thegtaassassin) May 21, 2026

Zelnick's comments also dampen speculation surrounding alleged pre-orders for the game, which had placed fans on edge as they awaited confirmation that could indicate how much Grand Theft Auto 6 would cost.

Read more GTA VI Rumours Intensify With $80 Pricing Talk and New Released Developer-Sourced Leak GTA VI Rumours Intensify With $80 Pricing Talk and New Released Developer-Sourced Leak

Most notably, his remarks counter claims that GTA 6 would be delayed until February 2027. While the credibility of the source behind those claims has been questioned, anticipation for the title remains high, particularly among players who have waited more than a decade for the next mainline release.

Take-Two Projects Better Earnings in 2027

Zelnick expressed confidence in Take-Two's performance following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings for the 2026 fiscal year, describing the results as exceptional and above expectations. With the anticipated launch of GTA 6, alongside other intellectual properties such as NBA 2K27, he said the company had ample reason for optimism.

'We believe fiscal 2027 will establish new record levels of operating performance driven by the November 19th launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, along with strong execution across our portfolio,' Zelnick said. 'We expect to sustain this higher level of scale, generate strong cash flows, and deliver long-term shareholder value.'

For the fiscal year running from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026, the company reported $6.72 billion in net bookings, up 19% year on year, and GAAP net revenue of $6.66 billion, an increase of 18%. Take-Two recorded a net loss of $298.2 million, or $1.62 per share, compared with its February forecast of $6.55 billion to $6.6 billion in net revenue and a net loss per share of $2 to $1.84, or $369 million to $338 million.

Looking ahead to 2026, Take-Two projected first-quarter net revenue of $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion and a net loss of between 70 and 54 cents per share, or $129 million to $99 million. For the second quarter, the company expects net bookings of $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion.

Zelnick has previously acknowledged that GTA 6 was an expensive game to develop. While he did not attach specific figures, he cited technological advancements and expanded capabilities as key contributors to the project's cost.

That has fuelled speculation over how much the game will retail for. With estimates suggesting Take-Two may have spent around $1 billion developing the title, some believe Grand Theft Auto 6 could be priced between $70 and $80 per copy.

If those assumptions prove accurate, the central question will be whether Take-Two can recoup its investment. Given the sustained attention surrounding GTA 6 and the length of time since its predecessor, demand is expected to be high, though whether that will be enough to offset development costs remains to be seen.