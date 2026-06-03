'Until Dawn 2' will launch on PS5 in 2027, Sony has confirmed, with UK-based studio Firesprite leading development on the long-awaited horror sequel and unveiling a first trailer that introduces a new cast of ghost-hunting influencers stranded on a deadly tropical island.

The news came after nearly a decade of silence on the flagship horror franchise, which first terrified PlayStation 4 players in 2015. The original 'Until Dawn,' created by Supermassive Games, built a fervent following by twisting slasher-movie tropes into an interactive drama where every choice could doom or save one of eight teenagers trapped on a snowy mountain.

Its blend of branching narratives, timing-based decisions and motion-capture performances turned what might have been a niche experiment into one of Sony's most talked-about cult hits.

New Island Setting

'Until Dawn 2' is being pitched as a standalone story rather than a direct continuation. Players will not return to Blackwood Mountain or its original ensemble. Instead, Firesprite's sequel rewrites the script with an all-new location, a fresh cast and a distinctly modern horror lens.

This time, the protagonists are not terrified teens but the creators behind Dead True, a wildly popular paranormal channel that has, somewhat awkwardly, never actually filmed anything supernatural. The jump-scares that built their audience have been staged for the camera. That fragile fabrication is what the game promises to dismantle.

Having just signed a lucrative deal with a major television network, the Dead True crew is dispatched to an abandoned tropical island to film their first fully funded episode. The opening beats, Sony says, are drenched in sunshine rather than snow: beaches, dense jungle, simmering grudges and 'not-safe-for-the-workplace' drama, as long-standing romantic entanglements and professional rivalries rise to the surface.

The tone shifts as the island itself starts to reveal its history. Beneath the postcard scenery lie 'dreadful and heartbreaking secrets' described as centuries old and hungry for vengeance.

The implication is fairly clear. The crew's search for views and sponsorship has delivered them into the path of something that is not interested in boosting their numbers, only in settling a much older score.

The underlying question, as framed by the studio, is unashamedly moral. Chasing likes might have brought them to the island, but survival becomes the only metric that matters. Players will decide whether the crew returns to broadcast their ordeal or vanishes into local folklore as one more haunted story set in paradise.

Choices and Relationships

For starters, Firesprite is signalling that 'Until Dawn 2' is not ripping up the formula that made the first game work. The developers emphasise that it remains a 'modern horror experience' built around choice and consequence, with player decisions determining who lives through the night and who does not.

Some of those choices, according to the studio, will lean into the uncomfortable. Early examples include whether to risk injury to rescue a baby boar from a bear trap, whether to sustain an affair that could fracture an already tense group, and whether to push a colleague to the edge to capture the content an intimidating boss is demanding.

None of these are world-ending dilemmas, but they are the kind of messy, human decisions that can come back to haunt people hours later. The returning 'Butterfly Effect' system, which branches the story based on seemingly minor actions, is being extended into character relationships.

Firesprite says the way players manage friendships, grudges and loyalties within the Dead True team will influence which narrative paths even appear. Some scenes and outcomes will only unlock if certain bonds are intact, or broken, at particular moments.

That focus on interpersonal drama suggests the sequel is leaning further into character-driven horror, rather than relying solely on jump-scares. There is, however, at least one familiar face for fans of the original.

Among the figures glimpsed in the reveal is the enigmatic Dr. Hill, played again by actor Peter Stormare. His presence hints that the sequel may continue to play with psychological framing and meta-commentary on the player's own role, though specific details have not been confirmed and should be treated with caution until Sony elaborates.

Behind the scenes, 'Until Dawn 2' marks a milestone for Firesprite. The Liverpool-based studio, which previously collaborated with Guerrilla Games on 'Horizon: Call of the Mountain,' describes taking over the reins of the franchise as a 'dream come true' for team members who were fans long before they were custodians. Their stated mission is to honour the 'core DNA' of the original while shifting the scale and setting.

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Sony has not yet provided a precise release date beyond the 2027 window, nor has it detailed PS5-specific features such as DualSense integration, 3D audio or performance targets.

The publisher is instead promising a slow drip of information: more story reveals, deeper dives into gameplay and a proper introduction to the new cast over the coming months and years.

For now, what exists is a framework rather than a full picture: a horror sequel finally dated, an island with a bloody past, a group of influencers whose fakery collides with something real, and the enduring promise that, once again, everything will hinge on what players choose to do before dawn.