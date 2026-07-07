Donald Trump on Monday hinted that 'something could happen' with Bitcoin in new government-backed 'Trump Accounts' launched at the White House, as crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz pledged to double the scheme's initial $1,000 funding for eligible children of Galaxy Digital staff.

Trump Accounts programme will see the federal government seed up to 500,000 investment accounts with $1,000 each for children born between 2025 and 2028, if their families meet eligibility criteria. The money is intended as a starter stake in the stock market, with parents, relatives and employers free to add further contributions over time, turning what is essentially a baby bond into a long-term savings vehicle.

Crypto Bull Backs Trump Accounts and Hints at Future Bets On Bitcoin

Mike Novogratz, chief executive of Galaxy Digital, stood alongside Trump at the launch and announced that his New York‑listed firm would match the government's contribution, dollar for dollar, for children of its own employees.

'I'm always excited about investing in the future,' Novogratz said, explaining why Galaxy would top up the federal grant to $2,000 for each eligible child in the company. '2,000 total off the bat. This is what access looks like. Proud to be part of this historic program.'

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Novogratz has carved out a reputation as one of the most outspoken Bitcoin bulls on Wall Street, building Galaxy Digital around cryptocurrency trading, blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence and high‑performance computing. His swift embrace of Trump's savings initiative is, on one level, consistent with a long‑running thesis: that financial systems should nudge people towards asset ownership from as early in life as possible.

What raised more eyebrows, however, was Trump's own nod to Bitcoin. When a reporter asked whether the Trump Accounts might one day hold the cryptocurrency, the president did not rule it out. Instead, he replied that 'something could happen in that regard,' an ambiguous but carefully chosen phrase that keeps crypto enthusiasts listening without committing the administration to anything concrete.

Nothing about Bitcoin's inclusion is confirmed yet, so that part of the conversation should be taken with a grain of salt. The scheme is explicitly framed around stock market exposure, closer to a tax‑advantaged savings product than a speculative punt on digital assets.

Donald Trump's Savings Push Draws Wall Street and Crypto to the Table

Galaxy Digital is not the first crypto‑linked company to throw its weight behind Trump Accounts. Earlier this year, Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong also promised to match the $1,000 federal seed money for the children of Coinbase staff, effectively mirroring Novogratz's offer.

That tandem support from two of the most visible names in American crypto gives the programme a distinctly digital‑asset flavour, even if the accounts themselves remain conventional investments for now. It also underlines something that was once unthinkable: Trump, whose rhetoric on Bitcoin has swung between sceptical and transactional, now sits at the centre of a savings plan being cheered on by some of crypto's most ardent evangelists.

The political calculus is not hard to see. A government savings scheme for newborns is an easy sell to middle‑class voters worried about their children's future. Having deep‑pocketed firms queue up to add their own cash on top allows the White House to claim it is 'crowding in' private capital, not simply doling out taxpayer funds.

And it is not just the crypto sector lining up. Micron Technology last week pledged $250 million to support Trump Accounts, a far larger commitment than any single matching offer from the digital‑asset firms. Dell Technologies, SoFi Technologies and JPMorgan Chase have all announced similar initiatives to match the government's $1,000 for the children of their own employees.

Taken together, these corporate schemes are designed to multiply the effect of the federal seed money. A child whose parents work in certain corners of tech or finance could, at least in theory, start life with several thousand dollars in a ring‑fenced investment account rather than a few notes in a piggy bank.

There is, of course, an underlying tension here. The promise of 'access' to the stock market is alluring, but access to a volatile asset class is not the same as a guaranteed path to wealth. The details of how these Trump Accounts will be invested, what protections will be in place and how fees will be handled will matter at least as much as the headline numbers now being trumpeted.

Meanwhile, appear to be taking Novogratz's political and policy forays in their stride. The company's shares closed 3.29% higher at $25.40 on Monday before slipping 0.35% in overnight trading, according to a report. Year‑to‑date, the stock is up 13.60%, although Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings describe a weaker price trend across short, medium and long timeframes and a poor value ranking, offset only by a moderately high momentum score.

For Trump, the immediate win is symbolic. He can now point to a coalition of chipmakers, banks, fintechs and crypto outfits rallying behind a White House plan that puts his name on a new generation's nest eggs, with Bitcoin hovering on the fringes of the conversation and waiting, perhaps, for that 'something' he hinted might happen.