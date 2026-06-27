A student loan refinancing company previously sanctioned over misleading investment claims has gained direct access to university audiences through a sponsorship arrangement with Turning Point USA, raising fresh concerns about financial marketing aimed at young borrowers.

The company, Yrefy, has been paying for speaking opportunities at Turning Point USA campus events, where it promotes both student loan refinancing products and investment opportunities to students and their families. Last year, the company agreed to a £554,000 ($750,000) settlement over allegations of deceptive marketing and misleading investment materials.

Consumer advocates warn the arrangement effectively gives a controversial lender a trusted platform to pitch complex financial products to financially vulnerable audiences.

Why Yrefy's Campus Access Is Raising Concerns

Consumer advocates claim the sponsorship has transformed Turning Point USA into a gateway for potentially misleading financial pitches. Their concerns stem partly from Yrefy's regulatory history.

A sanctioned student loan company is a lender or refinancing firm that has been penalised by regulators or state authorities for alleged misconduct, such as deceptive marketing, misleading investment claims or unfair lending practices. Students should be wary because they may advertise lower payments or 'easy' debt relief while hiding fees, higher long-term costs or legal risks.

Borrowers who used such services could end up with damaged credit, additional collection fees or even lawsuits if they default, while co-signers, such as parents or grandparents, may become financially liable for the debt.

Thus, critics argue the company's access to college campuses is particularly troubling because students often lack the financial literacy needed to fully assess complicated lending or investment arrangements.

The concern is not merely about refinancing. Yrefy's presentations also market investment opportunities, positioning the company as a supposedly stable and low-risk option for private investors seeking returns.

'People just like you, looking to do well by doing good, helping the Yrefy mission,' Yrefy co-founder Laine Schoneberger repeatedly said on his campus appearances.

Public records do not disclose how much Yrefy paid for the sponsorship. However, the deal gave Schoneberger prominent speaking slots at at least 10 campus events, allowing him repeated access to students, parents and grandparents.

During these appearances, Schoneberger promoted Yrefy's refinancing model while also encouraging attendees to invest in the company's loan portfolio. This dual-pitch strategy has intensified scrutiny from consumer protection experts.

'This is a shady company,' said Alan Collinge, founder of Student Loan Justice, a consumer protection group. 'Charlie Kirk promoted fiscal responsibility. It's very ironic that his group would be working with a company that has been caught deceiving investors.'

Turning Point did not respond to a request for comment. Meanwhile, Schoneberger said 'No comment.'

The Daily Mail was first to report on TPUSA giving Yrefy access to college students.

How Yrefy Profits From Distressed Student Loans

Yrefy focuses on a specific segment of the student debt market: borrowers whose private loans are already in default or severe delinquency. The company purchases distressed loans from original lenders at heavily discounted prices, often for pennies on the dollar.

It then refinances those loans into new repayment structures that may reduce monthly payments for borrowers. However, those refinanced loans can include significant additional costs, including five per cent origination fees and other charges.

Yrefy markets this process as a pathway to financial recovery, claiming it helps struggling borrowers regain control over debt. Yet watchdog groups caution that lower monthly payments do not always mean lower overall costs.

The company currently holds a C+ rating from Educationdata.org's review of student loan refinance services, adding to questions about the strength of its offerings compared with other lenders.

Critics also point to the company's past regulatory settlement as a major reason borrowers and investors should proceed carefully.

Experts Warn Sanctions Are a Major Red Flag for Borrowers

Anna Anderson, senior attorney at the National Consumer Law Center and an expert on student loans, says any lender previously sanctioned by a state should immediately trigger caution.

She described the Massachusetts penalties as a 'red flag.'

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Watchdogs have urged borrowers to be sceptical of Yrefy's claims that its refinancing saves them money, brings them 'financial freedom' and allows them to pay off loans 'with dignity'. They also advise borrowers to avoid defaulting on loans whenever possible.

'Defaulting on a student loan is rarely a good idea. Young people can be especially vulnerable to companies like these that promise easy fixes to complex problems,' Anderson said.

She warned that the consequences of default often extend far beyond missed payments. In addition to damaged credit, borrowers can face collections fees and lawsuits. Those risks can also affect parents and grandparents who co-signed loans.

'You could end up with a judgment against you more than what you owe on the loan,' she said.

Experts say those financial burdens can delay major life milestones, including buying a home, starting a family or launching a business. They can also reduce retirement savings and contribute to long-term financial anxiety.

Borrowers Urged to Explore Safer Alternatives First

Betsy Mayotte, president and founder of the Institute of Student Loan Advisors, says distressed borrowers should first attempt to work directly with their existing lenders before considering refinancing with companies such as Yrefy.

For borrowers already in default, options can be limited, which is partly why companies targeting distressed debt continue to find a market. Still, consumer advocates stress that desperation can make borrowers more susceptible to aggressive marketing.

That concern is at the centre of the scrutiny surrounding Yrefy's relationship with Turning Point USA. Critics argue that giving a sanctioned lender direct access to college students risks exposing young people to complex financial products before they fully understand the long-term consequences.

For watchdogs, the issue is not only about one company's sales tactics but about whether political organisations should provide paid access to student audiences for financial solicitation at all.