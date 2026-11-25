A remarkable sighting of elephants swimming across Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe has left social media users astonished, with many struggling to believe the animals could travel such a distance through open water. A video shared on X shows a herd moving through the lake, reportedly making a seven-kilometre journey from the mainland towards an island inside Matusadona National Park.

The footage, posted by the account EXPLOREREYES (@Gary161718), quickly attracted attention, prompting questions about whether elephants could swim for that long and how they knew where they were going. While some viewers compared the scene to elephants swimming in the ocean, others were surprised to learn that the behaviour is not unusual in the area.

However, the extraordinary-looking journey is part of the natural behaviour of elephants around Lake Kariba. The Zimbabwean lake is known for sightings of herds swimming between its shores and islands, making the encounter a memorable experience for visitors exploring the surrounding wilderness.

A remarkable sighting in Zimbabwe: a herd of elephants was observed swimming an impressive 7 kilometres from the mainland towards an island in Lake Kariba, within Matusadona National Park. pic.twitter.com/3WwdAzzYpw — EXPLOREREYES (@Gary161718) November 24, 2026

Elephants Follow Ancient Routes

The viral post described the herd as swimming approximately seven kilometres towards an island in Lake Kariba. One user questioned whether such a journey was normal for elephants, prompting EXPLOREREYES to explain that they are good swimmers in Zimbabwe.

Another commenter said the most astonishing part was imagining how the animals could swim such a distance while knowing exactly where they were heading. In response, the account said the elephants followed 'ancient routes passed for generations'.

The behaviour has long been associated with the elephants living around Lake Kariba. According to a report published on Medium about the lake's elephants, visitors, particularly around the Bumi Hills area, can witness herds swimming across the water towards the Sibilobilo islands to feed.

The report describes how elephants use routes between different parts of the lake, including journeys across the chain of islands. It also recounts stories of elephants travelling across a much longer, approximately 24-kilometre stretch between Spurwing Island and the Sampakaruma islands, although this is presented as a reported sighting rather than a confirmed regular journey.

For tourists, seeing the animals crossing the lake is often one of the highlights of visiting the area. What might initially appear to be an unusual or risky adventure is, in fact, a familiar sight in this part of Zimbabwe.

'Built-In Snorkels': Netizens React to the Swimming Elephants

The video also sparked a stream of reactions from viewers amazed by the animals' swimming abilities. Some joked about how the elephants managed to stay afloat, while others expressed disbelief at the distance covered by the herd.

One commenter quipped that the elephants had a 'built in snorkel', referring to how they use their trunks while swimming. Another suggested that their large lungs help them remain buoyant in the water.

Others focused on the apparent exhaustion of the animals, with one viewer saying they looked 'exhausted and distressed'. Another asked whether they could encounter sharks or whales during the journey, while a separate commenter jokingly compared the sight to 'elephants in the oceans'.

Not all reactions were humorous. Several users expressed admiration for the animals, describing the sighting as incredible and highlighting their ability to navigate the lake.

Lake Kariba's swimming elephants remain a striking example of wildlife adapting to its surroundings. For visitors lucky enough to witness a herd crossing the water, the experience offers a rare glimpse into the animals' movements beyond the familiar landscape of the African savannah.