Elon Musk drew online attention after repeatedly pausing and apologising during a video call at Tesla's launch in Buenos Aires on Friday, 20 November 2026.

The Tesla chief executive addressed guests remotely at a ceremony at Arenas Studios, which was attended by Argentine President Javier Milei. The ceremony marked Tesla's formal entry into the Argentine market, according to the presidential office. A short clip of Musk's remarks later became a separate talking point as it circulated online.

The Argentine presidential office identified Arenas Studios as the venue for the event. It was separate from Tesla's retail locations listed in the company's store directory. This distinction matters because the market launch and the opening of a retail outlet are not the same event.

Elon Musk's Brief Address Draws Attention After Argentina Launch

Appearing on a large screen, Musk said he hoped guests would enjoy Tesla's vehicles. His remarks included repeated phrases, pauses and several expressions of thanks.

A transcript published by Futurism on 24 November records Musk apologising and saying he was unsure what to say.

The circulated footage runs for about two minutes, according to Futurism. The audience laughed and cheered at times during the exchange. Those reactions do not establish how individual guests interpreted the address.

The Tennessee Holler shared footage on X on 23 November, calling Musk's delivery 'excruciatingly awkward'.

Brutal — Elon Musk gets excruciatingly awkward at Tesla’s Argentina launch for two minutes… then hangs up. pic.twitter.com/LnwsA6oL4E — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 23, 2026

The clip also circulated on Reddit, where users discussed his pauses. Some criticised the performance, while others said they related to being unexpectedly lost for words.

The footage does not establish why Musk paused or the circumstances surrounding the call's end. It should not be used to infer a cause for his delivery.

Musk and Milei have appeared together publicly before. In February 2025, Milei presented Musk with a chainsaw at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, marking another highly visible moment in their public association.

Tesla's Argentina Expansion Extends Beyond Elon Musk's Video Call

Musk's brief appearance was only one part of the launch. Milei used the event to present Tesla's arrival as evidence of his administration's efforts to open Argentina's economy to international competition.

He argued that increased competition could spur innovation and lower prices. He identified sales, technical services, logistics and charging infrastructure as potential sources of employment.

Milei also said, in his official launch address, that Tesla and the Argentine energy company YPF had signed an agreement to advance the installation of fast-charging infrastructure.

That announcement addresses a practical challenge for electric vehicle owners. Access to reliable charging facilities can influence whether drivers choose an electric car, particularly for longer journeys.

The agreement does not mean the proposed network is already operational. Tesla's guidance for its Argentine customers says its Supercharger network is expanding and will become available to customers in the country.

Tesla's Argentine website lists the Model 3 and Model Y. Its store directory lists retail locations at Alcorta Shopping in Buenos Aires and Unicenter Shopping in Martínez.

The listings indicate that the company's commercial presence extends beyond the launch ceremony. The event did not establish the scale or timing of any further expansion.

The availability of vehicles, charging points and service support will be central to the business's development in Argentina.