New York Assemblyman Jordan J.G. Wright has become the subject of an extraordinary online conspiracy after footage of his eyes moving upwards during a press conference on Friday, 20 November 2026, prompted claims that he was a 'reptilian'.

The Democrat was standing behind New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as the mayor discussed plans to close Rikers Island. A brief clip of Wright blinking circulated online, reviving a decades-old theory about disguised lizard-like beings controlling society.

What Are Reptilian People?

In conspiracy theory circles, 'reptilians' or 'lizard people' are supposedly shapeshifting creatures that resemble humans and secretly occupy positions of political, financial, and cultural power.

The modern theory was popularised during the 1990s by British conspiracy theorist David Icke, who claimed that powerful figures could conceal reptilian identities while influencing world events.

Its supposed evidence frequently centres on unusual-looking eyes, fleeting facial movements and distorted video footage. However, there is no credible scientific evidence that shapeshifting reptilian humanoids exist or secretly govern human affairs.

Some versions of the theory also recycle antisemitic narratives about hidden groups controlling governments and financial institutions. These claims have no factual basis and should not be confused with legitimate scrutiny of political power.

What Happened to Jordan Wright's Eyes?

The footage was recorded during Mamdani's announcement concerning the future of Rikers Island, New York City's notorious jail complex.

Wright appeared to smile before blinking and briefly moving his eyes upwards. Enlarged clips then spread across social media, where some users interpreted the movement as supposed evidence of a non-human disguise.

Others treated the moment as a joke, invoking science-fiction films and familiar internet memes about aliens living among ordinary people.

Wright said he did not know what had happened in the footage, but firmly rejected the extraordinary suggestion that he was anything other than human.

'Obviously I'm a human being,' he said, pointing to his work securing $4 million (approximately £3 million) for an environmental justice centre in Harlem.

'I can't speak to any reptiles or aliens,' he added.

His remarks highlighted the unusual position of an elected official having to address claims about his humanity rather than the policies discussed at the event.

Is There a Scientific Explanation?

An upward eye movement is not evidence of an extraterrestrial identity. Ophthalmologists recognise Bell's phenomenon, a protective reflex in which the eyes rotate upwards during eyelid closure.

The movement can sometimes be visible when eyelids do not completely obscure the eyes. Nevertheless, no medical assessment has established whether Bell's phenomenon explains Wright's specific appearance.

The viral clip alone cannot establish a medical diagnosis, and its unusual appearance does not support claims of supernatural activity.

Who Is Jordan J.G. Wright?

Wright represents New York's 70th Assembly District in Harlem. His official Assembly biography says he graduated from Syracuse University in 2017 and previously worked in education and local government.

He took office in January 2025 after serving as chief of staff to New York City Council Member Yusef Salaam.

The incident illustrates how a momentary expression captured on camera can revive an established conspiracy narrative, even when the underlying allegation lacks evidence.