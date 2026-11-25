Miss Universe 2026 winner Jennifer Barreto made history in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, 24 November, becoming the first married woman and mother to win the international beauty pageant. Until a few years ago, the 27-year-old would have been ineligible to compete because of her marital and parental status.

The Miss Universe Organization announced in August 2022 that married women and mothers would be eligible to participate beginning with the 2023 edition, bringing an end to eligibility restrictions that had stood for decades.

Barreto received the crown from her predecessor, Mexico's Fátima Bosch, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. Her victory at the competition's 75th edition secured Puerto Rico's sixth Miss Universe title and its first since Zuleyka Rivera won in 2006.

How Miss Universe Eligibility Rules Changed

For much of its history, Miss Universe restricted participation to unmarried women without children. The reforms introduced in 2023 allowed contestants to pursue the international title without being excluded on the grounds of marriage or motherhood.

Among the women who benefited from the changes was Guatemala's Michelle Cohn, a married mother of two who participated in the 2023 competition, according to The National.

Three years later, Barreto became the first mother to take home the international crown.

Barreto is married to Jean Carlos Barreto and has a daughter. According to Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día, both were present when she won the Miss Universe Puerto Rico title in June.

Her path to the international competition was relatively short. In an interview with ¡HOLA! in June, Barreto revealed that she had entered the Puerto Rican pageant without previous experience in modelling or beauty competitions.

She made her runway debut in February 2026 and defeated 34 other contestants four months later, winning the Puerto Rican title on 25 June while representing San Sebastián.

Miss Universe 2026 Winner's Career in Social Work

Before entering pageantry, Barreto had built a career in social work and prevention services, developing experience that would later inform her responses during the international competition.

Born in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, she began working with the US Army in Texas in 2021. Her professional experience includes crisis response, supporting military families and developing strategies to prevent harmful behaviour.

According to her official Miss Universe Puerto Rico biography, Barreto holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and master's degrees in psychology and social work. Her additional training covers trauma intervention, child protection, domestic violence and suicide prevention.

During her June interview with ¡HOLA!, Barreto explained that she saw pageantry as an opportunity to extend her public service beyond her professional responsibilities.

That emphasis on service featured in her responses during Tuesday's competition.

Asked which human value should be preserved as artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent, Barreto stressed the importance of responsible technology use and consistency between people's words and actions.

In the final question-and-answer round, she advocated leadership grounded in competence and empathy, emphasising the need to listen to communities and develop strategies that address their concerns.

Barreto had previously expressed her desire to use the Miss Universe platform to promote emotional well-being, particularly among women and families. Her international victory now provides a wider platform for that work, one made accessible to mothers through the eligibility reforms introduced in 2023.