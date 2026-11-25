Fox Business senior correspondent Charles Gasparino argued on X that emerging evidence points to US Commerce Department approval of NVIDIA's chip sales to China. His assessment raises questions about what, if anything, President Donald Trump's administration authorised and whether any approval covered the transactions at the centre of the dispute.

The dispute centres on allegations that NVIDIA sold banned chips to companies in Singapore, which were then shipped to China. The reports detailing the allegations suggested that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick might have intentionally allowed the sales and raised the possibility that others in the White House knew about them whilst citing no records establishing Lutnick's involvement or what other White House officials knew.

The Question of Approval for NVIDIA Sales

Gasparino argued that NVIDIA did not break any laws in selling chips to China because the company had obtained clearance from the Commerce Department under Trump. The excerpt from his post does not identify the specific restrictions at issue, cite approval documents, or specify whether the clearance covered the alleged shipments through Singapore.

Gasparino did not believe that NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang had knowingly breached export restrictions. He questioned what role, if any, Huang played in shaping the administration's China trade policy and what might have motivated him.

Gasparino also questioned why the White House adopted a less restrictive approach to trade with China than with Canada, particularly on national security matters. His questions about trade policy went beyond whether Huang knew of any breach.

NVIDIA Dispute Puts White House Policy in Focus

Shane Harris, a staff writer at The Atlantic, responded to Gasparino on X, cautioning that the evidence remained unsettled. Harris wrote that Trump had assured NVIDIA's board that Huang was not implicated in any criminal conduct. Harris's reply did not specify when Trump made the assurance or quote his exact words.

Harris interpreted Republican lawmakers' reactions as signs of frustration with the administration's chip policy and with Trump's personal intervention. He described the dispute as a security, policy and political crisis for the White House and suggested that a future Democratic majority might scrutinise Nvidia and US chip policy in both chambers of Congress.

Economist Paul Krugman was among those who argued that, if NVIDIA sold the chips with White House approval, the administration's authorisation would amount to 'treason'. The shipments through Singapore remain allegations, and the excerpt from Gasparino's post cites no documents confirming the clearance he described.

Republican Calls for Scrutiny of NVIDIA Chip Exports

Republican senators Pete Ricketts, Kevin Cramer and Tom Cotton were among the lawmakers identified as calling for scrutiny. The report did not provide a timetable for formal congressional action. It also cited calls from some conservatives for Trump's 'impeachment and removal', without naming those individuals.

Harris suggested that an inquiry into NVIDIA and chip policy might touch on voter concerns about cronyism, self-dealing and artificial intelligence. The Republican calls indicate interest in examining the dispute beyond the Democratic majority Harris discussed, though the article did not describe the scope of any formal inquiry. Cotton stated, 'Congress has much to investigate.'