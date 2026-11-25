Wendy's has been accused of inflating menu prices across the United States through an alleged price-fixing scheme dating back to 2016. A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in Maryland on Monday, 23 November 2026, targets the fast-food giant and restaurant software provider NCR Voyix.

For context, the legal challenge follows a similar lawsuit filed against McDonald's in October. That case concerns the alleged misuse of technology to coordinate menu prices, raising questions about competition within the fast-food industry. McDonald's has denied wrongdoing.

Wendy's Accused of Inflating Menu Prices Through Centralised Pricing System

California resident Andy Garcia brought the lawsuit on behalf of potentially tens of thousands of Wendy's customers, according to Reuters.

Garcia alleges that Wendy's unlawfully controls pricing across its network of independently operated franchises and company-owned restaurants, limiting competition between establishments.

At the centre of the complaint is NCR Voyix's Aloha point-of-sale software. The lawsuit alleges that Wendy's requires competing franchise operators to use the technology and supply detailed commercial information.

That information allegedly allows Wendy's to coordinate menu prices across its restaurant network rather than leaving individual operators to make independent pricing decisions.

The distinction matters. When independently owned restaurants compete on price, customers may benefit from operators attempting to undercut one another. Garcia's complaint alleges that centralised pricing arrangements undermine that competitive process.

Allen Neumark, a lawyer representing Garcia, challenged the company's representations to investors regarding franchisees' pricing independence.

'Wendy's tells its investors that franchisees set their own prices. But this is false,' Neumark said.

His statement reflects the plaintiff's allegations rather than an established finding of misconduct.

According to the complaint, the alleged arrangement could date back as far as 2016, potentially exposing customers to higher prices over an extended period.

Neither Wendy's nor NCR Voyix immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the allegations, which have not been established in court.

Wendy's Menu Prices Face Scrutiny Following McDonald's Lawsuit

The timing of the legal challenge is particularly noteworthy given the separate proceedings against McDonald's.

Both cases examine whether technology intended to support restaurant operations has instead facilitated unlawful coordination between businesses that would otherwise compete.

However, the allegations against the two fast-food chains should not be treated as identical. The McDonald's litigation concerns artificial intelligence-assisted pricing, while the Wendy's complaint focuses on transaction data and alleged centralised pricing decisions.

Using technology to inform commercial decisions is not inherently unlawful. The central legal question is whether its application restricts competition in violation of US antitrust law.

For customers, the dispute raises a straightforward question. How much independence does an individual restaurant actually have when determining what customers pay?

What the Wendy's Menu Pricing Lawsuit Means for Customers

Garcia is seeking financial compensation, although the amount of damages requested remains unspecified. The complaint also seeks a court order prohibiting the alleged coordination of menu prices.

The proposed class-action status means Garcia seeks to represent other customers who may have been affected by the alleged conduct. However, filing the complaint does not automatically establish their eligibility for compensation.

The precise financial impact on individual customers remains unclear. Any potential recovery would depend on subsequent legal proceedings and whether the allegations can be substantiated.

The complaint's requested court order could also affect how Wendy's manages pricing across its franchise network if the plaintiff succeeds.