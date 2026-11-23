A New York politician's attempt to convince the internet that he is human has only fuelled more bizarre speculation, with one social media user suggesting that his insistence on being human is precisely what a reptilian would say. Meanwhile, another has offered a fresh explanation for the viral footage, claiming that artificial intelligence used in cameras could be responsible for the strange-looking eye movement.

Jordan Wright, a 32-year-old Democrat representing New York's 70th District in Harlem, became the subject of an online conspiracy frenzy after a video showed his eyes appearing to roll backwards during a public appearance with Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

'That's Exactly What a Reptilian Would Say!'

Wright's response to the speculation has not stopped social media users from questioning what happened in the footage. One user mocked the politician's attempt to establish his humanity, writing: 'I am no expert but I think that is ("Obviously, I'm a human being!") what a reptilian would say?'

The comment referred to Wright's response to the growing claims that he was a reptilian disguised as a human. Another social media user introduced a different theory, suggesting the unusual-looking movement could have something to do with artificial intelligence.

'I actually think this is because of AI being used in cameras,' the user wrote.

The suggestion added another dimension to the online discussion, which had largely centred on claims involving reptilian beings and other conspiracy theories.

Jordan Wright's Eye Movement Video Goes Viral

The footage was recorded during Mamdani's 20 November press conference at City Hall, where the mayor discussed his administration's plans to close Rikers Island by 2032 and reduce New York City's jail population by 2,500 inmates over five years.

'REPTILIAN' Jordan Wright RESPONDS to CONSPIRACY THEORIES after VIRAL VIDEO shows his eyes 'SHIFTING':'Obviously, I'M A HUMAN BEING'Tells NYP he has 'NO IDEA' what was going on in the video — 'REALLY NOT SURE' https://t.co/JN4henU5qU — RT (@RT_com) November 22, 2026

Wright was standing among the crowd when he appeared to smile slightly before blinking and moving his eyes upwards. The brief moment was captured on video and subsequently circulated across social media platforms.

The unusual appearance of his eyes prompted some viewers to suggest that the politician was not entirely human, with others claiming the footage showed characteristics associated with reptilian creatures.

New York Lawmaker Rejects Alien and Reptilian Claims

Wright addressed the speculation, telling the New York Post that he could not explain what happened in the clip.

'I have no idea what was going on in that video. I'm really not sure,' he said.

The lawmaker also rejected suggestions that he was an alien or reptile, pointing to his work in public office as evidence of his humanity.

'Obviously, I'm a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation like the $4 million for the WE ACT environmental justice centre in Harlem,' Wright said. He added that he could not speak for 'any reptiles or aliens.'

What Is Behind the Bizarre Eye Movement?

One possible explanation for the movement is Bell's phenomenon, a normal physiological reflex in which the eyes roll upwards when a person closes their eyelids. The movement helps protect the cornea.

Lighting conditions and camera angles can also affect how eye movements appear in recorded footage. Digital zooming and video compression may further exaggerate brief movements, making them look more dramatic than they are.

However, the available footage does not establish that Wright experienced a medical problem or that artificial intelligence was involved in recording the moment.