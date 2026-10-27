Jay-Z will headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show, stepping onto the stage he has helped shape for seven years as the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation confirmed his first appearance as the event's featured performer.

The announcement on Monday, 26 October, featured a video of the rapper sitting at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, surrounded by goats. Its caption, 'GOAT's out of the bag', plays on the acronym for 'greatest of all time', referencing Jay-Z's standing in hip-hop. The performance is scheduled for 14 February 2027, during Super Bowl LXI.

Jay-Z described the booking as a dream come true, reflecting on the journey from his 1996 debut album, 'Reasonable Doubt', to the Super Bowl stage and 30 years of music, work and culture, according to the Associated Press.

Jay-Z's 'GOAT Announcement Follows Anniversary Concerts

The promotional video arrived shortly after Jay-Z completed his 'Jay-Z 30' concert run at SoFi Stadium over the weekend. The performances celebrated the 30th anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt', released in 1996.

The anniversary run included sold-out performances in New York, London and Paris before concluding with two shows at SoFi Stadium on 23 and 24 October. The Super Bowl announcement brings his anniversary celebrations to the same venue where he will perform during one of the biggest events in American sport, according to the Associated Press.

The caption's goat imagery reinforces the 'greatest of all time' reference, serving as promotional wordplay rather than an official ranking of Jay-Z against other artists.

Jay-Z Reportedly Selected Himself for Super Bowl LXI

Puck reported on 20 October that Jay-Z had selected himself to headline the 2027 halftime show, with Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus reportedly among the artists considered. The account was based on sources cited by the publication and was separate from the subsequent official announcement.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation have since confirmed Jay-Z's booking, although the announcement does not independently establish every detail of the reported selection process.

Roc Nation has partnered with the NFL since 2019 to advise on and help produce the league's entertainment presentations, including the halftime show. The company renewed its partnership with the league in 2024.

Roger Goodell's Earlier Request for Jay-Z To Perform

When Roc Nation entered its NFL partnership in 2019, Jay-Z recalled telling Commissioner Roger Goodell: 'If this is about me performing at the Super Bowl, then we can just end this conversation now'.

Goodell later explained that he wanted Jay-Z to perform whenever he felt the moment was right, according to the Associated Press. Seven years after the partnership began, the rapper is preparing to take the stage himself. Neither statement establishes why Jay-Z ultimately agreed to headline the show.

What To Know About Jay-Z's 2027 Super Bowl Show

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has won 25 Grammy Awards from 89 nominations. His catalogue includes 'Reasonable Doubt', 'The Blueprint' and 'The Black Album', alongside hits such as '99 Problems' and 'Empire State of Mind', recorded with Alicia Keys.

Roc Nation will executive-produce the 2027 halftime show, with Hamish Hamilton directing, the Associated Press reported. No additional performers or special guests have been officially confirmed, and no set list has been announced. Speculation about potential guest appearances remains unverified.