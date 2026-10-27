Scarlett Johansson has been falsely linked to claims that she opposed LGBTQ themes in children's cartoons, with a viral quote suggesting the actress faced cancellation and boycott calls over her alleged remarks.

However, fact-checkers have found no credible evidence that she made the statement, which has circulated on social media without a verifiable original source. The claim appears to exploit a familiar culture-war debate, attaching a controversial position to a Hollywood star without evidence that she expressed it.

Scarlett Johansson LGBTQ Cartoons Claim Debunked

Fact-checking outlet Facta reported on 10 September 2026 that Johansson had not made the alleged comments about children deserving cartoons without LGBTQ content. It also found no evidence that she had claimed to be facing a boycott for expressing that view.

The rumour circulated in posts claiming the actress was being targeted for saying children should have access to cartoons without LGBTQ themes. However, Facta found no public statement or other reliable evidence supporting the attribution.

A separate report published by Upsocl on 20 August also examined the claim, noting that no verified media outlet had documented Johansson making the alleged remarks. The report said the original author of the viral statement was unknown.

No Verified Interview or Recording Supports the Quote

The lack of an identifiable original source is central to the claim. The posts do not establish a verifiable interview, recording or official statement in which Johansson expressed opposition to LGBTQ representation in children's entertainment.

The distinction matters because a statement being widely shared does not establish that the person named actually said it. Similarly, online arguments about a supposed comment do not independently prove that the celebrity has faced a documented boycott.

Facta reported that similar fabricated statements had also been attributed to other American entertainment figures. Its findings placed the Johansson claim within a wider pattern of misleading social media posts that attach inflammatory remarks to well-known personalities.

Johansson's Previous LGBTQ-Related Controversy

Johansson has faced genuine criticism over representation in Hollywood. In 2018, she withdrew from Rub & Tug, a film in which she had been cast as Dante 'Tex' Gill, a real-life transgender man. Critics argued that the role should have gone to a transgender actor.

Reuters reported that Johansson withdrew following the backlash and acknowledged the debate surrounding casting and diversity in the film industry.

That documented controversy is separate from the viral claim about children's cartoons. Her withdrawal from the film does not substantiate the alleged quote, nor does it establish that she opposed LGBTQ themes in children's programming.

How the Viral Celebrity Claim Spread

The alleged quote gained attention through social media posts that presented it as a genuine statement, despite the absence of a confirmed source. The claim's framing connects a recognisable celebrity with a divisive discussion about children's entertainment and LGBTQ representation.

Fact-checkers have not established who originally created the statement or precisely how it spread between platforms. The available evidence therefore does not support treating the alleged comments or resulting boycott claims as verified events.

Readers checking the Scarlett Johansson controversy should look for original recordings, transcripts or statements, alongside independent reporting, before accepting or sharing quotations attributed to the actress.