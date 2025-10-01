Ellen DeGeneres' hopes of returning to prime-time television have been jolted by a new anonymous allegation that the former daytime queen was 'terrifying' off-camera, a claim now being trailed across tabloid and mainstream outlets.

The allegation, first published in print media and picked up by outlets this week, comes from a former cameraman who says the gulf between DeGeneres' on-stage persona and off-stage demeanour persisted long after the 2020 workplace scandal.

Supporters of the host point out the account is anonymous and unverified; critics say it is another reminder of the show's troubled legacy and could scupper any commercial appetite for a comeback.

New Allegations From A Former Cameraman

A RadarOnline exclusive reports the anonymous former cameraman, who the story says worked on the programme for around a decade, described two contrasting Ellens: 'Cameras on, she'd be dancing... cameras off, she was terrifying'. The piece frames the disclosure as the latest obstacle to the host's alleged plans to return to television.

The source, quoted in other outlets as having spoken to the Daily Mail, said staff developed a guarded language about the host's behaviour, even inventing a nickname for the look she gave colleagues: the 'Ellen gaze'.

'You just hoped and prayed you weren't seated by her wife,' the cameraman told reporters, describing the climate as one in which male staff felt particularly vulnerable.

The anonymous account contains other sensational claims, notably that Gordon Ramsay was banned for several seasons after criticising a cooking segment, and that a senior producer was allegedly asked to reschedule a child's bone-marrow transplant around the programme's Christmas tapings. Those specific allegations are reported by multiple outlets, but they are attributed to the same anonymous interview and remain unverified.

Past Controversy And The Stakes For A Comeback

DeGeneres' reputation suffered a public collapse in 2020 when former staffers alleged a toxic workplace; she addressed those claims on air, saying: 'I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously.' The admission and subsequent internal probe led to senior producers leaving the programme and a sustained reputational hit.

The daytime programme ran until 26 May 2022 and, in the years since, DeGeneres has scaled back public appearances and undertaken a final stand-up tour and a Netflix special. She and her wife have relocated to the Cotswolds in the U.K., a move the host has publicly attributed in part to political shifts in the United States. Any plans for a high-profile U.S. return would therefore face both reputational and logistical challenges.

Industry sources told RadarOnline that broadcasters and talent bookers remain wary of attaching themselves to figures with unresolved workplace controversies; the fresh anonymous account, even if unproven, complicates those commercial calculations.

Evidence, Limitations, and What Remains Unresolved

Crucially for readers and for responsible reporting, the new account is anonymous and, as of publication, appears only as a print interview attributed to a single insider.

For fans and executives weighing DeGeneres' prospects, the controversy is obvious: a beloved public persona, a fall from favour, and a private life lived now in the English countryside, and the persistent question of whether time alone can rehabilitate a brand so intimately tied to workplace conduct.

As with past allegations, the truth is likely complex, and the public record remains incomplete.

Meanwhile, the newest anonymous claim revives old wounds and leaves the question of DeGeneres' return to television as much a matter of perception as of talent.