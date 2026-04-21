Ellen DeGeneres is allegedly going through a rough time regarding her health. New rumours have emerged that she is going blind and has been experiencing uncontrollable tremors after being diagnosed with a rare and fatal brain disease.

DeGeneres has also been falsely linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; no evidence of any connection between the two has been established. As such, these claims need to be debunked.

Ellen DeGeneres Conspiracy Theory

A website known for concocting fake and absurd stories about celebrities from Hollywood is back at it — this time targeting Portia de Rossi's wife. In their most recent claim, the website alleged that DeGeneres has been diagnosed with the fatal brain disease kuru — the same prion illness linked to cannibalism.

An unnamed source was also quoted as saying that DeGeneres is currently being investigated, and her ranch is being checked for human remains. No law enforcement agency has confirmed any such investigation. The website also accused DeGeneres of organising rituals where human flesh is consumed, a claim previously addressed by IBTimes.

Other than DeGeneres' alleged obsession with human flesh and blood, the talk show host is also rumoured to be suffering from some serious side effects of kuru, including deteriorating eyesight, uncontrollable tremors, and loss of coordination. The star's health has allegedly become so bad that she has opted to stay out of the limelight and live in seclusion.

Ellen DeGeneres is “going blind” after being diagnosed kuru - the disease linked to cannibalism.



Following the Epstein files release, which implicate her in the consumption of child flesh, Ellen has gone into hiding and is displaying erratic behavior.https://t.co/SlPyDcoQcs — TPV Sean (@tpvsean) April 20, 2026

Ellen DeGeneres' Alleged Ties to Epstein

As though these unfounded claims aren't enough, DeGeneres is also rumoured to have ties with Epstein. The website alleged that DeGeneres' name was mentioned multiple times in the Epstein Files. The documents allegedly mentioned words like 'jerky,' 'cream cheese baby,' and 'shrimp' that the website claimed investigators have linked to the consumption of child flesh.

No such interpretation appears in the Epstein Files. The claim originates from the same website responsible for the kuru allegation and has no evidentiary basis. A quick online search can easily confirm the fact that DeGeneres isn't mentioned in the Epstein Files. There's also no indication that she was ever friends with Epstein or that they have even met in person.

'Satanic Rituals'

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This isn't the first time the website targeted DeGeneres. Last month, they also published a story claiming that she and several other Hollywood VIPs ate Stanley Kubrick at a satanic ritual. Kubrick was an American filmmaker and photographer who died in his sleep in 1999 after suffering a massive heart attack.

In what looked like an AI-generated story, DeGeneres was accused of standing in the middle of a ritual with over a hundred of Hollywood's most powerful figures to get rid of Kubrick. The late filmmaker's name also appeared in Epstein Files, but only because his projects were mentioned. DeGeneres and Kubrick were not mentioned together in the files.

Debunking the Claims

DeGeneres isn't in hiding either, and there's no proof that her health is deteriorating. As one of the most well-known personalities in Hollywood, more reputable publications would've reported on her health if she were indeed going through something.

The comedian has decided to take a step back from TV following a series of controversies, which included allegations of misconduct and bullying. Following the US elections, DeGeneres and her wife decided to relocate to the UK, where they are currently enjoying a quieter life away from the cameras.