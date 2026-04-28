Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly turning to at-home hypnotherapy to steady her 18-year marriage to Portia de Rossi as she navigates a potential return to the Hollywood limelight.

The 68-year-old former daytime queen and her 53-year-old wife are said to be using the technique to manage the lingering stress from the 2026 toxic workplace fallout involving DeGeneres, according to a new report in the National Enquirer.

Sources suggest the sessions, held at their Los Angeles estate, are designed to bolster their relationship amid recurring divorce rumours.

For a woman whose brand was built on 'being kind' before a 2022 scandal fractured her public image, this focus on celebrity marriage wellness trends represents a private attempt to reclaim her narrative before a high-stakes Hollywood comeback in 2026.

The couple have largely retreated from the relentless visibility that defined the peak years of the talk show, surfacing intermittently for public appearances and in property news tied to their well-known habit of buying and renovating luxury homes.

According to the Enquirer, DeGeneres is now leaning heavily on hypnosis as she considers how, or whether, to re-enter the Hollywood mainstream. 'Hypnosis is a tool she and Portia both believe in and use,' an unnamed source told the outlet, casting the sessions as part self-help ritual, part coping mechanism at a difficult time.

DeGeneres has publicly experimented with hypnosis before. In 2006, she underwent hypnosis on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in a televised attempt to quit smoking, a stunt that sat somewhere between personal intervention and an entertainment segment. The latest claims suggest that what began as on-camera curiosity has, at least according to insiders, evolved into a private routine for the couple.

Hypnosis, Money Questions And Ellen DeGeneres' Next Act

The Enquirer report suggests Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and their reliance on hypnosis have unsettled some people in their orbit, not because they cannot afford it but because of how vulnerable DeGeneres is perceived to be.

'People can't help but wonder if [Ellen] and Portia are being taken for a ride with this stuff,' the source said, adding that ongoing home visits from a specialist are far from cheap.

It is an odd criticism to attach to two women whose fortunes, by celebrity standards, are vast. The couple's combined net worth is estimated at $550 million, the report notes, a figure that would make the cost of a private hypnotherapist a rounding error on their balance sheet.

There is no formal confirmation from DeGeneres' representatives about any new TV project, nor any public announcement fleshing out what kind of 'comeback' she is actually planning.

What seems clear, at least in the Enquirer's narrative, is that DeGeneres is unsettled. 'Truth is, she's feeling pretty beat up in life right now and needs a boost, which she believes hypnosis is providing,' the source said.

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi And Fears Of Exploitation

The Enquirer source portrays Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and their experimentation with hypnosis as an opening for others to move in. 'She's vulnerable right now, and that creates an opportunity for people to take advantage of her and Portia, unfortunately,' the insider claimed.

The couple themselves have not responded publicly to the latest round of claims, which sit on a long continuum of scrutiny around their private life, including periodic rumours about divorce, relationship strain and financial manoeuvring.

None of those narratives has been substantiated by on-the-record comments from either woman.

What can be said with confidence is much narrower. Ellen DeGeneres is off air and, by these accounts, contemplating what comes next. Portia de Rossi remains by her side, as she has been since they married in 2008. They are wealthy enough to explore whatever therapies they choose and private enough to ignore the commentary that follows.

For now, the couple remains secluded in their luxury enclave, far from the relentless visibility of their peak years. If these sessions provide the 'boost' DeGeneres is seeking, the world may soon see a revamped, 're-centred' version of the woman who defined daytime TV for two decades.