Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman officially called it quits after filing for divorce in September. The ex-couple decided to go their separate ways after 19 years of marriage and having two daughters. Now, it was rumoured that the country singer is already moving on and dating someone new, and his alleged new partner is more than half his age!

The woman rumoured to be dating Urban is Karley Scott Collins, who has joined him on his 'High and Alive' tour as an opening act at select shows. Adding fuel to the speculation is the fact that the 25-year-old singer bears an unmistakable resemblance to his ex-wife, Ms Kidman.

Who Is Karley Scott Collins?



The 25-year-old is an actress and singer-songwriter who hails from Lake City, Florida. According to information available online, Collins is currently signed to Sony Music Nashville. Not just her blonde hair and physique, she has similar facial features to Urban's ex-wife.

Collins has gained recognition for her edgy songwriting, showcased on her debut EP Flight Risk, which was released earlier this year. Before shifting her focus to music, she had a successful acting career in her younger years, and appeared in a few films and television shows such as Amish Grace (2010), When You Find Me (2011), and Once Upon a Time (2011).

What Sparked the Dating Speculation



They were romantically linked as they have been touring together. The speculation began to gain widespread attention after multiple reports surfaced that the pair had been spotted together at a high-profile music event.

The pair were reportedly seen together at the recent Country Music Awards in Nashville. In addition, Collins's Instagram post, which was taken earlier this year, showed her hugging Urban on stage. The post was a birthday greeting for Kidman's ex-husband, and the words she wrote to praise him heightened the dating speculations. She captioned the image by praising his mentorship on the tour, a message that many fans interpreted as having a deeper, more personal meaning.

Urban and Collins also have photos as early as July, when the former was already having a fallout with his wife.

Keith's Private Life After Divorce From Nicole

The singer has kept a lower profile since his divorce from Kidman hit the headlines and shocked the entertainment industry. They are still finalising legal matters related to their separation, with the Babygirl actress seeking to be named the primary residential parent for their two daughters, aged 17 and 14. This will grant her 306 days of custody per year, while her ex will have the remaining 59 days.

It appears that the two are moving forward with their own lives and healing privately. They are most likely not publicising details of their divorce to protect the well-being of their children.

For now, reports linking Urban and Collins remain unconfirmed rumours, as neither has publicly addressed the speculation. While the public remains fascinated by the end of one of Hollywood's most enduring marriages, both stars appear focused on navigating their new reality privately.

Leaving A Chapter Behind, On to A New One

After 19 years together, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have officially ended their marriage, closing a significant chapter in both of their lives. Their relationship, which began in the mid-2000s, was marked by shared successes, public appearances, and a deep love for their two daughters.

While their sudden split comes as a shock to many fans, it also reflects the private challenges that can arise behind even the most loving, high-profile partnerships. Both Kidman and Urban have expressed a desire to move forward respectfully, focusing on good co-parenting for their children and family. As Kidman focuses on her film career, Urban's rumoured connection with Ms Collins may be the first public sign of him turning the page and beginning his own new chapter.