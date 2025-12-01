Drag queen and environmental activist Pattie Gonia has launched a bold, week-long 100-mile hike in full drag, aiming to raise an ambitious $1 million for Queer and BIPOC outdoor justice groups.

The initiative, dubbed The $1M Dollar Backpacking Trip, is unfolding in a remote US National Forest and brings together performance, activism and community fundraising in a way few environmental movements ever have.

The funds, raised through GoFundMe.org, will support eight grassroots organisations working to diversify access to nature and environmental leadership.

A 100-Mile Drag Trek With a Powerful Purpose

The idea of completing a century-long trail in drag may sound theatrical, but the objective is deeply rooted in equity and inclusion. Pattie Gonia, the drag persona of environmental advocate Wyn Wiley, has become known for using spectacle to highlight climate issues that mainstream media often overlooks.

According to organisers, the $1 million goal will be distributed among eight groups, including Eastern Sierra Conservation Corps, Brave Trails, Camp Kitaki, Vámonos Outside, and two Queer Outdoor Expedition Scholarship funds. Each supports LGBTQ+ youth, BIPOC adventure leadership, and environmental equity programmes.

This year's fundraiser builds on years of exponential growth. Pattie Gonia's collective has already raised more than $2.7 million for LGBTQIA+, BIPOC and environmental organisations, blending advocacy with art in a way that reshapes who belongs in the outdoors.

Challenging Exclusion in Outdoor Culture

At the heart of Pattie Gonia's mission is a simple belief: the environmental movement cannot succeed without intersectional action. For decades, the outdoor world has been dominated by white, male-led organisations, creating barriers for communities who often felt unwelcome or unsafe in natural spaces.

To tackle this inequality, Gonia co-founded The Outdoorist Oath, a non-profit that teaches inclusive environmental stewardship, built on three tenets: Planet, Inclusion, and Adventure. The group offers ongoing education, community training, and resources to ensure marginalised hikers, climbers and explorers have a place on the trail.

Additionally, Gonia created the Queer Outdoor and Environmental Job Board, a free platform that connects LGBTQ+ applicants to professional roles in environmental science, sustainability, and outdoor recreation—fields historically lacking diversity and representation.

Beyond Glamour: A Recognised Force in Climate Activism

While the sequins and heels may capture attention, leading institutions have recognised Pattie Gonia's activism as profound and influential.

The drag environmentalist was named a Time Magazine Next Gen Leader and an Outside Magazine Person of the Year, cementing their status as one of the most compelling new voices in climate justice.

The 100-mile trek is therefore more than a fundraising stunt. It is a physical demonstration of visibility, resilience and resistance, merging the history of drag as political protest with the urgent need for inclusive climate action.

As the hike progresses, supporters worldwide are tracking donation milestones and cheering Pattie on as the campaign marches towards its seven-figure target.