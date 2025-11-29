The embers of one of Hollywood's most explosive divorces are still burning nine years later. Angelina Jolie, 50, and Brad Pitt, 61, remain locked in an acrimonious legal battle over their French vineyard, Château Miraval, a property once symbolising their dream of a shared life and now a source of 'untold heartache' for the actress.

Yet, amid the public filings and courtroom drama, Jolie has found solace and a confidant in one of her former loves: ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton. While the media machine was once obsessed with their eccentric romance, which included vials of each other's blood worn as jewellery — the two have quietly maintained a deep and trusting alliance that endures today.

An Unwavering Bond: Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton's Enduring Friendship

A source close to the stars has revealed that the Maleficent actress has been leaning heavily on her former spouse, Landman actor Billy Bob Thornton, 70, during her seemingly endless legal woes with Pitt. 'Billy Bob and Angie talk all the time,' the source dished exclusively to the National Enquirer. 'She tells him everything.'

The saga with Pitt is certainly taxing. According to reports from People in early November, new evidence was filed in court alleging that Pitt 'secretly sued Jolie for £27 million in damages' following the sale of her share of their winery business, underscoring the high-stakes financial and personal nature of the continuing dispute.

'This divorce continues to cause her untold heartache and sleepless nights,' the source shared, emphasising the toll the ordeal has taken on the A-list star. 'Angie doesn't open up to a lot of people, but with Billy Bob it's a different story.' Their bond is evidently non-judgmental and deeply rooted, making him an invaluable sounding board for the private actress.

Thornton recently confirmed the depth of their relationship himself. In a November 2025 interview with Rolling Stone, the Oscar-winner said he and his ex-wife remain 'very, very close friends', even 22 years after their divorce was finalised in 2003. Thornton added a further testament to their relationship, claiming his marriage to the Maria star from 2000 to 2003 'was one of the greatest times' in his life.

Defending Her Resolve: How Billy Bob Thornton Views the Battle

The source tells the Enquirer that Thornton has nothing but admiration for Jolie's strength in the face of ongoing adversity. 'Billy Bob's so impressed with how resolute and determined Angie's been despite her many setbacks over the years,' the source noted, suggesting his support stems from a genuine respect for her character.

This public gushing, while heartfelt, has not been without some internal drama. The source admits that hearing Thornton speak so fondly and publicly about his time with Jolie, including the loving comments in the Rolling Stone article, 'isn't easy' for his current wife, Connie Angland. Thornton and Angland, who have been together for well over a decade, married in 2014 and are parents to daughter Bella, who is 21.

Despite any potential discomfort it may cause, Thornton's commitment to Jolie is absolute. 'But this is a non-negotiable alliance from Billy Bob's perspective,' the insider added, leaving no doubt about his priorities. 'He'd walk through fire for Angie.'

With Pitt's lawyers presenting fresh court documents and the Château Miraval battle dragging on, Jolie needs an ally she can trust implicitly. Her former husband, Bad Santa star Billy Bob Thornton, is evidently willing to stand by her, offering a rare sanctuary of unconditional support in the turbulent landscape of her high-profile life.