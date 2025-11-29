Rumer Willis is opening up about her father Bruce Willis' ongoing health battle, offering one of the most personal updates the family has shared in recent months.

The 70-year-old Die Hard star, who retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, is now living with frontotemporal dementia, which is a progressive, degenerative brain condition that affects communication, behaviour and cognition.

The actress responded to a fan who asked on Instagram, 'How's your dad doing?' and her answer reflected the complexity of living with the disease.

'People always ask me this question, and I think it's kind of a hard one to answer,' she said. 'Because the truth is, that anybody with FTD is not doing great. But he's doing OK, in terms of somebody who's dealing with frontotemporal dementia.'

'I Still See a Spark of Him'

Rumer went on to share what moments with her father mean to her now, especially since his recognition and communication vary.

'I'm so grateful that when I go over there, and I give him a hug — whether he recognises me or not — that he can feel the love I've given him, and I can feel it back from him,' she explained. 'That I still see a spark of him, and he can feel the love that I'm giving. So that feels really nice.'

Rumer, who welcomed her daughter Luetta in 2023, added that she is thankful to bring her toddler to visit her grandfather. Bruce also shares daughters Scout and Tallulah with ex-wife Demi Moore, and daughters Mabel and Evelyn with wife Emma Heming Willis.

A Family Adjusting to a New Normal

The Willis family publicly disclosed Bruce's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in early 2023, saying they wanted people to understand what he was experiencing. Since then, his loved ones have spoken candidly about the realities of caring for someone with the condition.

Emma Heming Willis revealed that Bruce now lives in a 'second home' nearby, where he receives full-time care, a decision that sparked online criticism. She responded firmly to those comments, saying, 'If you are not on the front lines of this, in that person's house day in, day out, 365 days a year, you don't get a say and you don't get a vote... This is the best decision for our family.'

She emphasised that the arrangement has allowed their daughters to regain a sense of normalcy and continue seeing their father regularly. 'Their world has completely opened up, and so has my husband's,' she said.

Demi Moore, who has remained closely involved with Bruce's care, offered her own update late last year. While acknowledging the difficulty of the disease, she said he is currently in a 'stable place.'

'It's so important for anybody who's dealing with this to really meet them where they're at,' she said. 'There is great loss, but there is also great beauty and gifts that can come from it.'

Understanding Frontotemporal Dementia

According to experts, Frontotemporal dementia is a group of disorders that cause degeneration in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. Symptoms vary depending on the subtype but can include changes in behaviour, emotional regulation, communication, and, in later stages, physical abilities. Unlike Alzheimer's, FTD often affects younger individuals, typically between ages 45 and 64.

Experts emphasise that while there is no cure, certain therapies can help manage behavioural and emotional symptoms.

While Rumer was candid in saying her father is 'not doing great,' she made clear that he remains deeply loved and supported and that moments of connection, even when limited, still matter.

'For me, the most important thing is that he feels the love,' she said. 'And I feel it back.'