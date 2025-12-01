Kelly Clarkson has quietly carved out a moment of peace for her two young children, taking them for a private ice-skating session at New York City's iconic Rockefeller Centre as they continue to grieve the death of their father, Brandon Blackstock.

The singer, 43, shared a rare family photo from the outing on 30 November, describing it simply as 'Ice skating at 30 Rock with the family'.

The understated caption belied a more profound emotional truth — a family navigating its first months after losing Blackstock to a private, three-year battle with aggressive melanoma in August 2025.

A Shared Loss That Reshaped the Family

Despite a difficult divorce finalised in 2022, the death of Blackstock, 48, has been a devastating shared reality for Clarkson and her children, River Rose, 11, and Remington, 9.

A family representative confirmed the news at the time, saying Blackstock 'bravely battled cancer for more than three years' before dying peacefully, surrounded by relatives.

His illness had been kept entirely private, leaving the children without the emotional preparation often provided in terminal cases.

Clarkson relocated her family — and The Kelly Clarkson Show — from Los Angeles to New York in 2023, later admitting the separation inspired more than 60 songs on her album Chemistry.

A Protective Space Away From Public Scrutiny

Clarkson's decision to create simple, low-key moments, such as ice skating, reflects her long-held stance of protecting her children from celebrity scrutiny.

She has repeatedly said that neither child will be permitted on social media before the age of 18, citing the heightened pressures faced by children of public figures.

The singer has also spoken openly about encouraging emotional honesty at home, explaining that therapy taught her it is 'okay if they see you cry'.

The ice rink became a physical refuge where her children could process their grief through movement rather than conversation — an approach mental-health experts say can help children navigate trauma.

Holding the Family Together After an Irreplaceable Loss

Blackstock spent his final months at the Montana ranch he once shared with Clarkson, devoting his time to his four children, including step-children Savannah and Seth.

As the family adjusts to life without him, Clarkson has cancelled professional commitments to prioritise River and Remington's emotional stability.

Those close to her say the private skating session was part of a broader effort to build small, healing routines — moments that feel normal, manageable and safe.

In the intense glare of celebrity culture, the quiet decision to step onto a frozen rink offered more comfort than any grand public gesture.